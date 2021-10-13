Tama Home : Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended August 31, 2021(Japanese GAAP)

Log in
Note:This document is a translation of a part of the original Japanese version and provided for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between the Japanese original and this English translation, the Japanese original shall prevail.

Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended August 31, 2021 [Japanese GAAP]

Company name: Tama Home Co., Ltd.

October 12, 2021

Stock exchange listing: Tokyo,Fukuoka

Code number: 1419

URL: https://www.tamahome.jp/

Representative: Shinya Tamaki

President & Representative Director

Contact: Shunichi Takeshita

Executive Director

Phone: 03-6408-1200

Scheduled date of filing quarterly securities report: October 12, 2021

Scheduled date of commencing dividend payments: -

Availability of supplementary briefing material on quarterly financial results: Yes

Schedule of quarterly financial results briefing session: Yes

(Amounts of less than one million yen are rounded down)

1. Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended August 31, 2021 (June 01, 2021 to August 31, 2021)

(1) Consolidated Operating Results

(% indicates changes from the previous corresponding period.)

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit attributable to

owners of parent

Three months ended

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

August 31, 2021

52,396

18.5

2,770

107.5

2,797

115.4

1,839

43.4

August 31, 2020

44,230

(2.2)

1,335

(37.0)

1,298

(36.2)

1,282

(5.4)

(Note) Comprehensive income:

Three months ended August 31, 2021:

Three months ended August 31, 2020:

¥

1,876 million

[

53.3%]

¥

1,224 million

[

(6.3) %]

Basic earnings

Diluted earnings per

per share

share

Three months ended

Yen

Yen

August 31, 2021

62.43

-

August 31, 2020

43.52

-

(2) Consolidated Financial Position

Total assets

Net assets

Equity ratio

As of

Million yen

Million yen

%

August 31, 2021

99,913

25,145

25.1

May 31, 2021

100,216

26,214

26.1

(Reference) Equity: As of

August 31, 2021:

¥

25,064 million

As of

May 31, 2021:

¥

26,141 million

2. Dividends

Dividend per share

1st

2nd

3rd

Year-end

Total

quarter-end

quarter-end

quarter-end

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Fiscal year ended May 31, 2021

-

0.00

-

100.00

100.00

Fiscal year ending May 31, 2022

-

Fiscal year ending May 31, 2022

0.00

-

110.00

110.00

(Forecast)

(Note) Revision to the forecast for dividends

announced most

recently:

No

(Note) Breakdown of the 1st quarter dividend for the fiscal year ending May 31, 2022 :

Commemorative dividend

-

yen

Special dividend

-

yen

3. Consolidated Financial Results Forecast for the Fiscal Year Ending May 31, 2022(June 01, 2021 to May 31, 2022)

(% indicates changes from the previous corresponding period.)

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit attributable

Basic earnings per

to owners of parent

share

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Yen

Full year

225,000

3.2

11,300

2.7

11,300

1.9

7,300

1.8

247.83

(Note) Revision to the financial results forecast announced most recently:

No

* Notes:

(1) Changes in significant subsidiaries during the three months ended August 31, 2021

(changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in changes in scope of consolidation):

No

New

-

(Company name: -

)

Exclusion:

-

(Company name: -

)

(2) Accounting policies adopted specially for the preparation of quarterly consolidated financial statements:

No

  1. Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates and retrospective restatement
    1. Changes in accounting policies due to the revision of accounting standards: Yes
    2. Changes in accounting policies other than 1) above: No
    3. Changes in accounting estimates: No
    4. Retrospective restatement: No
  3. Total number of issued shares (common shares)
    1. Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares):

August 31, 2021:

29,455,800

shares

May 31, 2021:

29,455,800

shares

2) Total number of treasury shares at the end of the period:

August 31, 2021:

1

shares

May 31, 2021:

1

shares

3) Average number of shares during the period:

Three months ended August 31, 2021:

29,455,799

shares

Three months ended August 31, 2020:

29,455,799

shares

Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements

Quarterly Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Million yen)

As of May 31,2021

As of August 31,2021

Assets

Current assets

Cash and deposits

32,681

29,895

Notes receivable, accounts receivable from

1,294

1,381

completed construction contracts and other

Operating loans

7,200

8,621

Real estate for sale

9,234

6,611

Costs on construction contracts in progress

12,054

14,317

Real estate for sale in process

10,225

12,408

Other inventories

599

567

Other

1,321

1,373

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(8)

(8)

Total current assets

74,603

75,169

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

Buildings and structures, net

8,926

8,693

Machinery, equipment and vehicles, net

3,029

3,029

Land

6,587

6,655

Other, net

188

199

Total property, plant and equipment

18,732

18,578

Intangible assets

953

961

Investments and other assets

Investments and other assets

6,439

5,716

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(513)

(511)

Total investments and other assets

5,926

5,204

Total non-current assets

25,612

24,744

Total assets

100,216

99,913

(Million yen)

As of May 31,2021

As of August 31,2021

Liabilities

Current liabilities

Notes payable, accounts payable for construction

15,301

14,881

contracts and other

Short-term borrowings

12,588

14,317

Current portion of long-term borrowings

356

338

Income taxes payable

2,858

238

Advances received on construction contracts in

25,880

30,985

progress

Provision for warranties for completed

1,341

1,377

construction

Provision for bonuses

244

948

Other

9,792

6,059

Total current liabilities

68,363

69,146

Non-current liabilities

Long-term borrowings

2,140

2,114

Asset retirement obligations

1,816

1,815

Other

1,681

1,691

Total non-current liabilities

5,638

5,621

Total liabilities

74,001

74,768

Net assets

Shareholders' equity

Share capital

4,310

4,310

Capital surplus

4,280

4,280

Retained earnings

17,334

16,228

Treasury shares

(0)

(0)

Total shareholders' equity

25,924

24,818

Accumulated other comprehensive income

Valuation difference on available-for-sale

19

19

securities

Deferred gains or losses on hedges

3

1

Foreign currency translation adjustment

193

225

Total accumulated other comprehensive income

216

245

Non-controlling interests

73

81

Total net assets

26,214

25,145

Total liabilities and net assets

100,216

99,913

Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income

Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income (For the three months)

(Million yen)

For the three months

For the three months

ended August 31,2020

ended August 31,2021

Net sales

44,230

52,396

Cost of sales

33,666

39,691

Gross profit

10,563

12,704

Selling, general and administrative expenses

9,228

9,934

Operating profit

1,335

2,770

Non-operating income

Interest income

0

0

Dividend income

0

0

Purchase discounts

15

14

Penalty income

20

20

Other

21

58

Total non-operating income

58

93

Non-operating expenses

Interest expenses

62

28

Foreign exchange losses

0

14

Share of loss of entities accounted for using equity

0

2

method

Other

32

19

Total non-operating expenses

94

66

Ordinary profit

1,298

2,797

Extraordinary income

Gain on sale of non-current assets

0

-

Foreign currency translation adjustments reversal

31

-

gains

Total extraordinary income

32

-

Extraordinary losses

Loss on retirement of non-current assets

16

16

Loss on cancellation of leases

2

5

Impairment losses

-

1

Total extraordinary losses

19

22

Profit before income taxes

1,311

2,774

Income taxes - current

103

179

Income taxes - deferred

(78)

747

Total income taxes

25

927

Profit

1,286

1,846

Profit attributable to non-controlling interests

4

7

Profit attributable to owners of parent

1,282

1,839

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Tama Home Co. Ltd. published this content on 13 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 October 2021 06:11:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 218 B 1 922 M 1 922 M
Net income 2021 7 168 M 63,2 M 63,2 M
Net cash 2021 17 597 M 155 M 155 M
P/E ratio 2021 8,65x
Yield 2021 4,75%
Capitalization 73 261 M 645 M 646 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,17x
EV / Sales 2021 0,20x
Nbr of Employees 3 491
Free-Float 47,4%
Chart TAMA HOME CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Tama Home Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TAMA HOME CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Yasuhiro Tamaki Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Shinya Tamaki COO, Representative Director, VP & GM-Sales
Takeshi Ushijima Managing Director & GM-Administration
Yoshiro Kusano Independent Outside Director
Yoshiyuki Kaneshige Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TAMA HOME CO., LTD.69.84%645
D.R. HORTON, INC.20.85%29 834
SEKISUI HOUSE, LTD.13.55%14 111
PULTEGROUP, INC.9.58%12 263
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY PIK-SPECIALIZED HOMEBUILDER121.44%12 247
PERSIMMON PLC-7.30%11 118