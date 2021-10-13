Tama Home : Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended August 31, 2021(Japanese GAAP)
Note:This document is a translation of a part of the original Japanese version and provided for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between the Japanese original and this English translation, the Japanese original shall prevail.
Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended August 31, 2021 [Japanese GAAP]
Company name: Tama Home Co., Ltd.
October 12, 2021
Stock exchange listing: Tokyo,Fukuoka
Code number: 1419
URL:
https://www.tamahome.jp/
Representative: Shinya Tamaki
President & Representative Director
Contact: Shunichi Takeshita
Executive Director
Phone: 03-6408-1200
Scheduled date of filing quarterly securities report: October 12, 2021
Scheduled date of commencing dividend payments: -
Availability of supplementary briefing material on quarterly financial results: Yes
Schedule of quarterly financial results briefing session: Yes
(Amounts of less than one million yen are rounded down)
1. Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended August 31, 2021 (June 01, 2021 to August 31, 2021)
(1) Consolidated Operating Results
(% indicates changes from the previous corresponding period.)
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit attributable to
owners of parent
Three months ended
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
August 31, 2021
52,396
18.5
2,770
107.5
2,797
115.4
1,839
43.4
August 31, 2020
44,230
(2.2)
1,335
(37.0)
1,298
(36.2)
1,282
(5.4)
(Note) Comprehensive income:
Three months ended August 31, 2021:
Three months ended August 31, 2020:
¥
1,876 million
[
53.3%]
¥
1,224 million
[
(6.3) %]
Basic earnings
Diluted earnings per
per share
share
Three months ended
Yen
Yen
August 31, 2021
62.43
-
August 31, 2020
43.52
-
(2) Consolidated Financial Position
Total assets
Net assets
Equity ratio
As of
Million yen
Million yen
%
August 31, 2021
99,913
25,145
25.1
May 31, 2021
100,216
26,214
26.1
(Reference) Equity: As of
August 31, 2021:
¥
25,064 million
As of
May 31, 2021:
¥
26,141 million
2. Dividends
Dividend per share
1st
2nd
3rd
Year-end
Total
quarter-end
quarter-end
quarter-end
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Fiscal year ended May 31, 2021
-
0.00
-
100.00
100.00
Fiscal year ending May 31, 2022
-
Fiscal year ending May 31, 2022
0.00
-
110.00
110.00
(Forecast)
(Note) Revision to the forecast for dividends
announced most
recently:
No
(Note) Breakdown of the 1st quarter dividend for the fiscal year ending May 31, 2022 :
Commemorative dividend
-
yen
Special dividend
-
yen
3. Consolidated Financial Results Forecast for the Fiscal Year Ending May 31, 2022(June 01, 2021 to May 31, 2022)
(% indicates changes from the previous corresponding period.)
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit attributable
Basic earnings per
to owners of parent
share
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Yen
Full year
225,000
3.2
11,300
2.7
11,300
1.9
7,300
1.8
247.83
(Note) Revision to the financial results forecast announced most recently:
No
* Notes:
(1) Changes in significant subsidiaries during the three months ended August 31, 2021
(changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in changes in scope of consolidation):
No
New
-
(Company name: -
)
Exclusion:
-
(Company name: -
)
(2) Accounting policies adopted specially for the preparation of quarterly consolidated financial statements:
No
Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates and retrospective restatement
Changes in accounting policies due to the revision of accounting standards: Yes
Changes in accounting policies other than 1) above: No
Changes in accounting estimates: No
Retrospective restatement: No
Total number of issued shares (common shares)
Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares):
August 31, 2021:
29,455,800
shares
May 31, 2021:
29,455,800
shares
2) Total number of treasury shares at the end of the period:
August 31, 2021:
1
shares
May 31, 2021:
1
shares
3) Average number of shares during the period:
Three months ended August 31, 2021:
29,455,799
shares
Three months ended August 31, 2020:
29,455,799
shares
Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements
Quarterly Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Million yen)
As of May 31,2021
As of August 31,2021
Assets
Current assets
Cash and deposits
32,681
29,895
Notes receivable, accounts receivable from
1,294
1,381
completed construction contracts and other
Operating loans
7,200
8,621
Real estate for sale
9,234
6,611
Costs on construction contracts in progress
12,054
14,317
Real estate for sale in process
10,225
12,408
Other inventories
599
567
Other
1,321
1,373
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(8)
(8)
Total current assets
74,603
75,169
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
Buildings and structures, net
8,926
8,693
Machinery, equipment and vehicles, net
3,029
3,029
Land
6,587
6,655
Other, net
188
199
Total property, plant and equipment
18,732
18,578
Intangible assets
953
961
Investments and other assets
Investments and other assets
6,439
5,716
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(513)
(511)
Total investments and other assets
5,926
5,204
Total non-current assets
25,612
24,744
Total assets
100,216
99,913
(Million yen)
As of May 31,2021
As of August 31,2021
Liabilities
Current liabilities
Notes payable, accounts payable for construction
15,301
14,881
contracts and other
Short-term borrowings
12,588
14,317
Current portion of long-term borrowings
356
338
Income taxes payable
2,858
238
Advances received on construction contracts in
25,880
30,985
progress
Provision for warranties for completed
1,341
1,377
construction
Provision for bonuses
244
948
Other
9,792
6,059
Total current liabilities
68,363
69,146
Non-current liabilities
Long-term borrowings
2,140
2,114
Asset retirement obligations
1,816
1,815
Other
1,681
1,691
Total non-current liabilities
5,638
5,621
Total liabilities
74,001
74,768
Net assets
Shareholders' equity
Share capital
4,310
4,310
Capital surplus
4,280
4,280
Retained earnings
17,334
16,228
Treasury shares
(0)
(0)
Total shareholders' equity
25,924
24,818
Accumulated other comprehensive income
Valuation difference on available-for-sale
19
19
securities
Deferred gains or losses on hedges
3
1
Foreign currency translation adjustment
193
225
Total accumulated other comprehensive income
216
245
Non-controlling interests
73
81
Total net assets
26,214
25,145
Total liabilities and net assets
100,216
99,913
Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income
Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income (For the three months)
(Million yen)
For the three months
For the three months
ended August 31,2020
ended August 31,2021
Net sales
44,230
52,396
Cost of sales
33,666
39,691
Gross profit
10,563
12,704
Selling, general and administrative expenses
9,228
9,934
Operating profit
1,335
2,770
Non-operating income
Interest income
0
0
Dividend income
0
0
Purchase discounts
15
14
Penalty income
20
20
Other
21
58
Total non-operating income
58
93
Non-operating expenses
Interest expenses
62
28
Foreign exchange losses
0
14
Share of loss of entities accounted for using equity
0
2
method
Other
32
19
Total non-operating expenses
94
66
Ordinary profit
1,298
2,797
Extraordinary income
Gain on sale of non-current assets
0
-
Foreign currency translation adjustments reversal
31
-
gains
Total extraordinary income
32
-
Extraordinary losses
Loss on retirement of non-current assets
16
16
Loss on cancellation of leases
2
5
Impairment losses
-
1
Total extraordinary losses
19
22
Profit before income taxes
1,311
2,774
Income taxes - current
103
179
Income taxes - deferred
(78)
747
Total income taxes
25
927
Profit
1,286
1,846
Profit attributable to non-controlling interests
4
7
Profit attributable to owners of parent
1,282
1,839
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document
here.
Disclaimer
Tama Home Co. Ltd. published this content on 13 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 October 2021 06:11:09 UTC.
© Publicnow 2021
All news about TAMA HOME CO., LTD.
09/14 Tranche Update on Tama Home Co., Ltd.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on September 9, 2..
CI
09/14 Tama Home Co., Ltd.'s Equity Buyback announced on September 9, 2021, has closed with 15..
CI
09/09 Tama Home Co., Ltd. announces an Equity Buyback for 151,500 shares, representing 0.51% ..
CI
09/09 Tama Home Co., Ltd. authorizes a Buyback Plan.
CI
07/21 Japanese shares snap 5-day losing streak as investors eye earnings, Olympics
RE
07/20 Japanese shares snap 5-day losing streak ahead of Olympics holiday
RE
07/20 TAMA HOME : Japan's Tama Home shares plunge after report of ban on vaccinated workers
RE
07/13 TAMA HOME : Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Year Ended May 31, 2021
PU
07/13 Topix closes at near one-month high as investors await earnings
RE
07/12 KAKUYASU : Japanese shares bounce back as earnings season picks up
RE
Sales 2021
218 B
1 922 M
1 922 M
Net income 2021
7 168 M
63,2 M
63,2 M
Net cash 2021
17 597 M
155 M
155 M
P/E ratio 2021
8,65x
Yield 2021
4,75%
Capitalization
73 261 M
645 M
646 M
EV / Sales 2020
0,17x
EV / Sales 2021
0,20x
Nbr of Employees
3 491
Free-Float
47,4%
Chart TAMA HOME CO., LTD.
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends TAMA HOME CO., LTD.
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Neutral Bullish
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.