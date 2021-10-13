Tama Home : Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended August 31, 2021(Japanese GAAP)

Note:This document is a translation of a part of the original Japanese version and provided for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between the Japanese original and this English translation, the Japanese original shall prevail.

Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended August 31, 2021 [Japanese GAAP]

Company name: Tama Home Co., Ltd. October 12, 2021 Stock exchange listing: Tokyo,Fukuoka Code number: 1419 URL: https://www.tamahome.jp/ Representative: Shinya Tamaki President & Representative Director Contact: Shunichi Takeshita Executive Director

Phone: 03-6408-1200

Scheduled date of filing quarterly securities report: October 12, 2021

Scheduled date of commencing dividend payments: -

Availability of supplementary briefing material on quarterly financial results: Yes

Schedule of quarterly financial results briefing session: Yes

(Amounts of less than one million yen are rounded down)

1. Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended August 31, 2021 (June 01, 2021 to August 31, 2021)