Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TVE   CA87505Y4094

TAMARACK VALLEY ENERGY LTD.

(TVE)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04:00 2022-09-12 pm EDT
3.990 CAD   +0.25%
05:06pToronto market rises for fourth day as energy rallies
RE
12:22pToronto Stocks Rise; Topaz Energy Climbs on Royalty Acquisition in Alberta
DJ
11:48aTamarack Valley Energy buying Deltastream Energy for $1.425 billion
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Toronto market rises for fourth day as energy rallies

09/12/2022 | 05:06pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Adds details throughout and updates prices to close)

* TSX ends up 213.89 points, or 1.1%, at 19,987.23

* Posts highest closing level since Aug. 25

* Energy climbs nearly 2%; oil settles up 1.1%

* Financials add 1.1%

TORONTO, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index rose on Monday to its loftiest closing level in nearly three weeks, as energy stocks climbed on higher crude oil prices and were supported by gains for financial and consumer discretionary shares.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index ended up 213.89 points, or 1.1%, at 19,987.23. It was the fourth straight day the index has closed in positive territory and the highest closing level since Aug. 25.

Wall Street also advanced as investors awaited crucial U.S. inflation data on Tuesday for any signs that price pressures might be easing.

"This week is all about U.S. inflation reading and that is going to set the tone for the next interest rate decision out of the U.S. and then the Canadian markets will move based on U.S. economic data," said Allan Small, senior investment adviser of the Allan Small Financial Group with iA Private Wealth.

The Toronto market has been hovering between a record high it notched in March and July's 16-month low.

The energy sector climbed nearly 2%, tracking rising oil prices as supply concerns mount heading into the winter. U.S. crude oil futures settled 1.1% higher at $87.78 a barrel.

Shares of Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd clawed back earlier declines to end up 0.25%. The company said it will buy oil producer Deltastream Energy Corp in a deal valued at C$1.425 billion ($1.10 billion), making it the largest producer in Alberta's Clearwater.

Heavily weighted financials added 1.1% and consumer discretionary was up 1.4%.

Domestic data showed household indebtedness climbing to a record high. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Additional reporting by Aniruddha Ghosh and Johann Cherian in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri and Lisa Shumaker)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL 1.94% 94.2 Delayed Quote.18.26%
S&P GSCI CRUDE OIL INDEX 1.09% 479.8749 Real-time Quote.15.17%
TAMARACK VALLEY ENERGY LTD. 0.25% 3.99 Delayed Quote.3.38%
WTI 2.01% 88.042 Delayed Quote.14.54%
All news about TAMARACK VALLEY ENERGY LTD.
05:06pToronto market rises for fourth day as energy rallies
RE
12:22pToronto Stocks Rise; Topaz Energy Climbs on Royalty Acquisition in Alberta
DJ
11:48aTamarack Valley Energy buying Deltastream Energy for $1.425 billion
AQ
10:54aS&P Updates Recovery Analysis for Tamarack Valley Energy
MT
10:25aEnergy stocks boost Canada's TSX
RE
08:24aTamarack Valley Energy to Buy Deltastream Energy for C$1.43 Billion; Raises Dividend an..
MT
07:41aTamarack Valley to buy Deltastream in $1.1 bln deal in Canada's fast-growing Clearwater
RE
07:23aTamarack Valley to buy Deltastream Energy for $1.1 billion
RE
07:13aTAMARACK VALLEY ENERGY BRIEF : Announcing $125 million Bought Deal Offering of Common Shar..
MT
07:13aTAMARACK VALLEY ENERGY BRIEF : Says "Solidifies Position as the Largest Clearwater Produce..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TAMARACK VALLEY ENERGY LTD.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 1 479 M 1 139 M 1 139 M
Net income 2022 387 M 298 M 298 M
Net Debt 2022 257 M 198 M 198 M
P/E ratio 2022 4,52x
Yield 2022 2,67%
Capitalization 1 747 M 1 346 M 1 346 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,36x
EV / Sales 2023 1,20x
Nbr of Employees 75
Free-Float 98,8%
Chart TAMARACK VALLEY ENERGY LTD.
Duration : Period :
Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TAMARACK VALLEY ENERGY LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 3,98 CAD
Average target price 7,91 CAD
Spread / Average Target 98,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Brian L. Schmidt President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
June-Marie Innes Director-Finance & Sustainability
Steve Buytels Chief Financial Officer & Vice President-Finance
John Ross Rooney Chairman
Derek Blizzard Controller, Director-Accounting & IT
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TAMARACK VALLEY ENERGY LTD.3.38%1 339
CONOCOPHILLIPS55.13%142 542
EOG RESOURCES, INC.38.87%72 294
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED34.52%61 804
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION126.32%60 949
CNOOC LIMITED21.67%59 296