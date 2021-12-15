Tamaska Oil and Gas : Acquisition Of Strategic Mongolian Coal Seam Gas Project

ASX Release

Telmen's interest is held by its wholly owned subsidiary, Telmen Resource LLC, via a Production Sharing Agreement (PSA). On 21 January 2019, Telmen Resource LLC entered into a Petroleum Prospecting Agreement for three years on the Tenement with the Mineral Resources and Petroleum Authority (MRPAM), the main government organization in charge of minerals and petroleum related matters. On completion of the work program undertaken for the Petroleum Prospecting Agreement in September 2020, Telmen Resource LLC submitted the prosecting work report which was approved and accepted by MRPAM and a request to proceed to the award of a PSA was lodged. The PSA was subsequently awarded in July 2021.

Subsequent to the award of the PSA in July 2021, Telmen submitted its request for an exploration license which was awarded in September 2021. This exploration license has a duration of 10 years and can be extended for a further 5 years in certain circumstances. The final approval required prior to commencing field operations is the approval of an Environmental Impact Assessment which is well advanced and expected to be received in early 2022.

Telmen expects to commence a high impact drilling program at the Gurvantes XXXV CSG Project in mid Q1 2022. The first phase of the exploration program will include the drilling of at least 4 fully tested cored holes where important data will be gathered to confirm coal thickness, gas contents, gas composition and permeability. The drilling program is expected to allow for the estimation of Contingent Resources and allow for the design of a pilot well program. The current plan for the second phase of the exploration program is to undertake a pilot well program, which is expected to commence on completion of the initial drilling program.

Talon Energy Farmout Agreement

The exploration program is majority funded via a farmout agreement with ASX-listed Talon Energy Limited (ASX:TPD) (Talon) which requires Talon to spend US$4.65 million to earn a 33% Working Interest in the PSA via a two-stage farmin (Farmout Agreement). Telmen will remain as the Operator under the terms of the Farmout Agreement.

The Farmout Agreement requires Talon to fund 100% of the costs of an agreed budget for an initial work program including the drilling of at least four core holes up to an amount of US$1.5 million. At the conclusion of the initial work program, Talon shall have 90 days during which it may elect to either terminate the Farmout Agreement or elect to enter the second stage of the agreement by spending 100% of the costs of a secondary work program up to an amount of US$3.15 million. Talon will be assigned its Working Interest in the Gurvantes XXXV CSG Project only after it has made the election to proceed with the secondary work program. Following completion of the first and second stage of the exploration program, Telmen will be required to contribute 67% of the costs towards any subsequent work programs and will retain a 67% Working Interest in the PSA, with Talon having the remaining 33% Working Interest.

Independent Prospective Resource Assessment

The Gurvantes XXXV CSG Project is highly prospective for coal seam gas (CSG) and a maiden independent prospective resource assessment was completed in August 2021 by NSAI and delivered a risked 2U (best case) resource of 5.96 TCF (see table over page).