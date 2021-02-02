Tamaska Oil and Gas : February 02,2021Exercise of Placement OptionsDownload PDF 02/02/2021 | 03:50am EST Send by mail :

ASX Release 2 February 2021 EXERCISE OF PLACEMENT OPTIONS Tamaska Oil and Gas Limited (ASX: TMK or the Company) is pleased to confirm that it has received notice from Peloton Capital Pty Ltd (AFSL 406040) to exercise 5,000,000 unlisted options at 0.8 cents each, for the consideration of $40,000. Accordingly, the Company has issued an additional 5,000,000 shares on 2 February 2021. Please refer to the attached Appendix 2A for further details. For and on behalf of the board. Brett Lawrence Managing Director Tamaska Oil and Gas Limited For further information, please contact: This announcement was authorised for release by: Brett Lawrence Brett Lawrence Managing Director Managing Director Tel: +61 8 9320 4700 Email: info@tamaska.com.au Brett Lawrence Managing Director Tamaska Oil and Gas Limited For further information, please contact: This announcement was authorised for release by: Brett Lawrence Brett Lawrence Managing Director Managing Director Tel: +61 8 9320 4700 Email: info@tamaska.com.au 1 https://www.asx.com.au/asxpdf/20190816/pdf/447kb5bb3sy2s5.pdf 1 +Rule 2.7 Tamaska Oil and Gas Ltd Appendix 2A Application for quotation of +securities Part 1 - Entity and announcement details Question Question Answer no 1.1 *Name of entity Tamaska Oil and Gas Ltd We (the entity here named) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.1 1.2 *Registration type and number ABN 66 127 735 442 Please supply your ABN, ARSN, ARBN, ACN or another registration type and number (if you supply another registration type, please specify both the type of registration and the registration number). 1.3 *ASX issuer code TMK 1.4 *This announcement is ☒ A new announcement Tick whichever is applicable. ☐ An update/amendment to a previous announcement ☐ A cancellation of a previous announcement 1.4a *Reason for update N/A Mandatory only if "Update" ticked in Q1.4 above. A reason must be provided for an update. 1.4b *Date of previous announcement to this N/A update Mandatory only if "Update" ticked in Q1.4 above. 1.4c *Reason for cancellation N/A Mandatory only if "Cancellation" ticked in Q1.4 above. 1.4d *Date of previous announcement to this N/A cancellation Mandatory only if "Cancellation" ticked in Q1.4 above. 1.5 *Date of this announcement 2/02/2020 1 Appendix 2A of the Listing Rules includes a warranty that an offer of the securities for sale within 12 months after their issue will not require disclosure under section 707(3) or 1012C(6) of the Corporations Act. If the securities to be quoted have been issued by way of a pro rata offer, to give this warranty, you will generally need to have lodged a cleansing notice with ASX under section 708AA(2)(f) or 1012DAA(2)(f) of the Corporations Act within 24 hours before the securities are offered (see ASIC Regulatory Guide 189 Disclosure relief for rights issues). If in doubt, please consult your legal adviser. + See chapter 19 for defined terms Page 1 31 January 2020 Appendix 2A Application for quotation of +securities Part 2 - Type of issue Question Question Answer No. 2.1 *The +securities to be quoted are: ☒ Being issued as part of a transaction or Select whichever item is applicable. transactions previously announced to If you wish to apply for quotation of different types of the market in an Appendix 3B issues of securities, please complete a separate ☐ Being issued under a +dividend or Appendix 2A for each type of issue. distribution plan ☒ Being issued as a result of options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted ☐ Unquoted partly paid +securities that have been paid up and are now quoted fully paid +securities ☐ +Restricted securities where the escrow period has expired or is about to expire ☐ +Securities previously issued under an +employee incentive scheme where the restrictions on transfer have ceased or are about to cease ☐ +Securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not subject to a restriction on transfer or that are to be quoted notwithstanding there is a restriction on transfer ☐ Other 2.2a.1 *Date of Appendix 3B notifying the market 28 January 2020 of the proposed issue of +securities for which quotation is now being sought Answer this question if your response to Q2.1 is "Being issued as part of a transaction or transactions previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B" 2.2a.2 *Are there any further issues of +securities Yes yet to take place to complete the transaction(s) referred to in the Appendix 3B? Answer this question if your response to Q2.1 is "Being issued as part of a transaction or transactions previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B". 2.2a.2.1 *Please provide details of the further issues 15,000,000 Unlisted Options of +securities yet to take place to complete the transaction(s) referred to in the Appendix 3B Answer this question if your response to Q2.1 is "Being issued as part of a transaction or transactions previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B" and your response to Q2.2a.2 is "Yes". Please provide details of the proposed dates and number of securities for the further issues. This may be the case, for example, if the Appendix 3B related to an accelerated pro rata offer with an institutional component being quoted on one date and a retail component being quoted on a later date. + See chapter 19 for defined terms Page 2 31 January 2020 Appendix 2A Application for quotation of +securities 2.2b.1 *Date of Appendix 3A.1 lodged with ASX in N/A relation to the underlying +dividend or distribution Answer this question if your response to Q2.1 is "Being issued under a dividend or distribution plan". 2.2b.2 *Does the +dividend or distribution plan N/A meet the requirement of listing rule 7.2 exception 4 that it does not impose a limit on participation? Answer this question if your response to Q2.1 is "Being issued under a dividend or distribution plan". Note: Exception 4 only applies where security holders are able to elect to receive all of their dividend or distribution as securities. For example, Exception 4 would not apply in the following circumstances: 1) The entity has specified a dollar limit on the level of participation e.g. security holders can only participate to a maximum value of $x in respect of their entitlement, or 2) The entity has specified a maximum number of securities that can participate in the plan e.g. security holders can only receive securities in lieu of dividend payable for x number of securities. 2.2c.1 Please state the number and type of 5,000,000 Unlisted Options options that were exercised or other +convertible securities that were converted (including their ASX security code) Answer this question if your response to Q2.1 is "Being issued as a result of options being exercised or other convertible securities being converted". 2.2c.2 And the date the options were exercised or 2/02/2021 other +convertible securities were converted Answer this question if your response to Q2.1 is "Being issued as a result of options being exercised or other convertible securities being converted". Note: If this occurred over a range of dates, enter the date the last of the options was exercised or convertible securities was converted. 2.2d.1 Please state the number and type of partly N/A paid +securities (including their ASX security code) that were fully paid up Answer this question if your response to Q2.1 is "Unquoted partly paid securities that have been paid up and are now quoted fully paid securities". 2.2d.2 And the date the +securities were fully paid N/A up Answer this question if your response to Q2.1 is "Unquoted partly paid securities that have been paid up and are now quoted fully paid securities". Note: If this occurred over a range of dates, enter the date the last of the securities was fully paid up. 2.2e.1 Please state the number and type of N/A +restricted securities (including their ASX security code) where the escrow period has expired or is about to expire Answer this question if your response to Q2.1 is "Restricted securities where the escrow period has expired or is about to expire". + See chapter 19 for defined terms Page 3 31 January 2020 This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original document

