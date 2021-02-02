Tamaska Oil and Gas : February 02,2021Exercise of Placement OptionsDownload PDF

|
|
|
|
Appendix 2A
|
|
|
|
|
Application for quotation of +securities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2.2b.1
|
*Date of Appendix 3A.1 lodged with ASX in
|
N/A
|
|
|
|
relation to the underlying +dividend or
|
|
|
|
|
distribution
|
|
|
|
|
Answer this question if your response to Q2.1 is "Being
|
|
|
|
|
issued under a dividend or distribution plan".
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2.2b.2
|
*Does the +dividend or distribution plan
|
N/A
|
|
|
|
meet the requirement of listing rule 7.2
|
|
|
|
|
exception 4 that it does not impose a limit
|
|
|
|
|
on participation?
|
|
|
|
|
Answer this question if your response to Q2.1 is "Being
|
|
|
|
|
issued under a dividend or distribution plan".
|
|
|
|
|
Note: Exception 4 only applies where security holders
|
|
|
|
|
are able to elect to receive all of their dividend or
|
|
|
|
|
distribution as securities. For example, Exception 4
|
|
|
|
|
would not apply in the following circumstances: 1) The
|
|
|
|
|
entity has specified a dollar limit on the level of
|
|
|
|
|
participation e.g. security holders can only participate
|
|
|
|
|
to a maximum value of $x in respect of their
|
|
|
|
|
entitlement, or 2) The entity has specified a maximum
|
|
|
|
|
number of securities that can participate in the plan
|
|
|
|
|
e.g. security holders can only receive securities in lieu
|
|
|
|
|
of dividend payable for x number of securities.
|
|
|
|
2.2c.1
|
Please state the number and type of
|
5,000,000 Unlisted Options
|
|
|
|
options that were exercised or other
|
|
|
|
|
+convertible securities that were converted
|
|
|
|
|
(including their ASX security code)
|
|
|
|
|
Answer this question if your response to Q2.1 is "Being
|
|
|
|
|
issued as a result of options being exercised or other
|
|
|
|
|
convertible securities being converted".
|
|
|
|
2.2c.2
|
And the date the options were exercised or
|
2/02/2021
|
|
|
|
other +convertible securities were
|
|
|
|
|
converted
|
|
|
|
|
Answer this question if your response to Q2.1 is "Being
|
|
|
|
|
issued as a result of options being exercised or other
|
|
|
|
|
convertible securities being converted".
|
|
|
|
|
Note: If this occurred over a range of dates, enter the
|
|
|
|
|
date the last of the options was exercised or
|
|
|
|
|
convertible securities was converted.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2.2d.1
|
Please state the number and type of partly
|
N/A
|
|
|
|
paid +securities (including their ASX
|
|
|
|
|
security code) that were fully paid up
|
|
|
|
|
Answer this question if your response to Q2.1 is
|
|
|
|
|
"Unquoted partly paid securities that have been paid
|
|
|
|
|
up and are now quoted fully paid securities".
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2.2d.2
|
And the date the +securities were fully paid
|
N/A
|
|
|
|
up
|
|
|
|
|
Answer this question if your response to Q2.1 is
|
|
|
|
|
"Unquoted partly paid securities that have been paid
|
|
|
|
|
up and are now quoted fully paid securities".
|
|
|
|
|
Note: If this occurred over a range of dates, enter the
|
|
|
|
|
date the last of the securities was fully paid up.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2.2e.1
|
Please state the number and type of
|
N/A
|
|
|
|
+restricted securities (including their ASX
|
|
|
|
|
security code) where the escrow period has
|
|
|
|
|
expired or is about to expire
|
|
|
|
|
Answer this question if your response to Q2.1 is
|
|
|
|
|
"Restricted securities where the escrow period has
|
|
|
|
|
expired or is about to expire".
|
|
|
|
|
|
|