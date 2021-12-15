Tamaska Oil and Gas : Proposed issue of securities - TMK
12/15/2021 | 05:59pm EST
Proposed issue of securities
Announcement Summary
Entity name
TAMASKA OIL AND GAS LTD
Announcement Type
New announcement
Date of this announcement
16/12/2021
The Proposed issue is:
A placement or other type of issue
Total number of +securities proposed to be issued for a placement or other type of issue
Maximum Number of
ASX +security code
+Security description
+securities to be issued
New class-code to be
Performance Shares which convert on a 1 for 1 basis on the
1,600,000,000
confirmed
satisfaction of various milestones
New class-code to be
Management Performance Rights
200,000,000
confirmed
New class-code to be
Unlisted Options - Introduction Fee
75,000,000
confirmed
TMK
ORDINARY FULLY PAID
1,895,000,000
Proposed +issue date 7/2/2022
Refer to next page for full details of the announcement
Proposed issue of securities
Proposed issue of securities
Part 1 - Entity and announcement details
1.1 Name of +Entity
TAMASKA OIL AND GAS LTD
We (the entity named above) give ASX the following information about a proposed issue of +securities and, if ASX agrees to +quote any of the +securities (including any rights) on a +deferred settlement basis, we agree to the matters set out in Appendix 3B of the ASX Listing Rules.
If the +securities are being offered under a +disclosure document or +PDS and are intended to be quoted on ASX, we also apply for quotation of all of the +securities that may be issued under the +disclosure document or +PDS on the terms set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules (on the understanding that once the final number of +securities issued under the +disclosure document or +PDS is known, in accordance with Listing Rule 3.10.3C, we will complete and lodge with ASX an Appendix 2A online form notifying ASX of their issue and applying for their quotation).
1.2
Registered Number Type
Registration Number
ACN
127735442
1.3
ASX issuer code
TMK
The announcement isNew announcement
Date of this announcement
16/12/2021
1.6 The Proposed issue is:
A placement or other type of issue
Proposed issue of securities
Proposed issue of securities
Part 7 - Details of proposed placement or other issue
Part 7A - Conditions
7A.1 Do any external approvals need to be obtained or other conditions satisfied before the placement or other
type of issue can proceed on an unconditional basis?
Yes
use
7A.1a Conditions
Approval/Condition
Date for determination
Is the date estimated or
** Approval
+Security holder approval
7/2/2022
actual?
received/condition met?
Estimated
Comments
P rt 7B - Issue details
Is the proposed security a 'New
Will the proposed issue of this
class' (+securities in a class that is
+security include an offer of
not yet quoted or recorded by ASX)
attaching +securities?
or an 'Existing class' (additional
No
securities in a class that is already
quoted or recorded by ASX)?
Existing class
Details of +securities proposed to be issued
ASX +security code and description
TMK : ORDINARY FULLY PAID
Number of +securities proposed to be issued 245,000,000
Offer price details
Are the +securities proposed to be issued being issued for a cash consideration?
Yes
Proposed issue of securities
Proposed issue of securities
In what currency is the cash consideration being paid?
AUD - Australian Dollar
What is the issue price per +security?
AUD 0.00800
only
Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with
the existing issued +securities in that class?
Yes
use
Is the proposed security a 'New
Will the proposed issue of this
class' (+securities in a class that is
+security include an offer of
not yet quoted or recorded by ASX)
attaching +securities?
or an 'Existing class' (additional
No
securities in a class that is already
quoted or recorded by ASX)? Existing class
Details of +securities proposed to be issued
ASX +security code and description
TMK : ORDINARY FULLY PAID
Number of +securities proposed to be issued
1,600,000,000
Offer price details
Are the +securities proposed to be issued being issued for a cash consideration?
No
Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities
TMK will acquire Telmen through the issue of 1.6 billion shares and 1.6 billion performance shares to be issued to Telmen shareholders on a pro-rata basis to their shareholding in Telmen.
Please provide an estimate of the AUD equivalent of the consideration being provided for the +securities
12,800,000.000000
Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class?
Yes
Is the proposed security a 'New
Will the proposed issue of this
Proposed issue of securities
Proposed issue of securities
class' (+securities in a class that is
+security include an offer of
not yet quoted or recorded by ASX)
attaching +securities?
or an 'Existing class' (additional
No
securities in a class that is already
quoted or recorded by ASX)?
New class
Details of +securities proposed to be issued
ISIN Code (if Issuer is a foreign company and +securities are non CDIs)
Have you received confirmation from
Will the entity be seeking quotation
ASX that the terms of the proposed
of the 'new' class of +securities on
+securities are appropriate and
ASX?
use
equitable under listing rule 6.1?
No
Yes
ASX +security code
+Security description
New class-code to be confirmed
Performance Shares which convert on a 1 for 1 basis on the satisfaction of
various milestones
+Security type
Performance shares/units
Number of +securities proposed to be issued
1,600,000,000
Offer price details
Are the +securities proposed to be issued being issued for a cash consideration?
No
Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities
Acquisition cost : 1.6 billion shares and 1.6 billion performances shares to be issued to Telmen shareholders on a
pro-rata basis to their shareholding in Telmen - As per ASX announcement 16/12/2021
Please provide an estimate of the AUD equivalent of the consideration being
provided for the +securities
Will all the +securities issued in this class rank equally in all respects from
their issue date?
Yes
Performance shares/units details
+Security currency
AUD - Australian Dollar
Proposed issue of securities
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Tamaska Oil and Gas Limited published this content on 15 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 December 2021 22:58:05 UTC.