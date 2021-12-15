Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Australia
  Australian Stock Exchange
  Tamaska Oil and Gas Limited
  News
  Summary
    TMK   AU000000TMK7

TAMASKA OIL AND GAS LIMITED

(TMK)
Tamaska Oil and Gas : Proposed issue of securities - TMK
12/15/2021 | 05:59pm EST

12/15/2021 | 05:59pm EST
Proposed issue of securities

Announcement Summary

For personal use only

Entity name

TAMASKA OIL AND GAS LTD

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

16/12/2021

The Proposed issue is:

A placement or other type of issue

Total number of +securities proposed to be issued for a placement or other type of issue

Maximum Number of

ASX +security code

+Security description

+securities to be issued

New class-code to be

Performance Shares which convert on a 1 for 1 basis on the

1,600,000,000

confirmed

satisfaction of various milestones

New class-code to be

Management Performance Rights

200,000,000

confirmed

New class-code to be

Unlisted Options - Introduction Fee

75,000,000

confirmed

TMK

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

1,895,000,000

Proposed +issue date 7/2/2022

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Proposed issue of securities

1 / 11

Proposed issue of securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

For personal use only

1.1 Name of +Entity

TAMASKA OIL AND GAS LTD

We (the entity named above) give ASX the following information about a proposed issue of +securities and, if ASX agrees to +quote any of the +securities (including any rights) on a +deferred settlement basis, we agree to the matters set out in Appendix 3B of the ASX Listing Rules.

If the +securities are being offered under a +disclosure document or +PDS and are intended to be quoted on ASX, we also apply for quotation of all of the +securities that may be issued under the +disclosure document or +PDS on the terms set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules (on the understanding that once the final number of +securities issued under the +disclosure document or +PDS is known, in accordance with Listing Rule 3.10.3C, we will complete and lodge with ASX an Appendix 2A online form notifying ASX of their issue and applying for their quotation).

1.2

Registered Number Type

Registration Number

ACN

127735442

1.3

ASX issuer code

TMK

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

16/12/2021

1.6 The Proposed issue is:

A placement or other type of issue

Proposed issue of securities

2 / 11

Proposed issue of securities

Part 7 - Details of proposed placement or other issue

only

Part 7A - Conditions

7A.1 Do any external approvals need to be obtained or other conditions satisfied before the placement or other

type of issue can proceed on an unconditional basis?

Yes

use

7A.1a Conditions

Approval/Condition

Date for determination

Is the date estimated or

** Approval

+Security holder approval

7/2/2022

actual?

received/condition met?

Estimated

Comments

personal

P rt 7B - Issue details

Is the proposed security a 'New

Will the proposed issue of this

class' (+securities in a class that is

+security include an offer of

not yet quoted or recorded by ASX)

attaching +securities?

or an 'Existing class' (additional

No

securities in a class that is already

quoted or recorded by ASX)?

Existing class

Details of +securities proposed to be issued

For

ASX +security code and description

TMK : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Number of +securities proposed to be issued 245,000,000

Offer price details

Are the +securities proposed to be issued being issued for a cash consideration?

Yes

Proposed issue of securities

3 / 11

Proposed issue of securities

In what currency is the cash consideration being paid?

AUD - Australian Dollar

What is the issue price per +security?

AUD 0.00800

only

Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with

the existing issued +securities in that class?

Yes

use

Is the proposed security a 'New

Will the proposed issue of this

class' (+securities in a class that is

+security include an offer of

not yet quoted or recorded by ASX)

attaching +securities?

or an 'Existing class' (additional

No

securities in a class that is already

quoted or recorded by ASX)? Existing class

Details of +securities proposed to be issued

For personal

ASX +security code and description

TMK : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Number of +securities proposed to be issued

1,600,000,000

Offer price details

Are the +securities proposed to be issued being issued for a cash consideration?

No

Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities

TMK will acquire Telmen through the issue of 1.6 billion shares and 1.6 billion performance shares to be issued to Telmen shareholders on a pro-rata basis to their shareholding in Telmen.

Please provide an estimate of the AUD equivalent of the consideration being provided for the +securities

12,800,000.000000

Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class?

Yes

Is the proposed security a 'New

Will the proposed issue of this

Proposed issue of securities

4 / 11

Proposed issue of securities

class' (+securities in a class that is

+security include an offer of

not yet quoted or recorded by ASX)

attaching +securities?

or an 'Existing class' (additional

No

securities in a class that is already

quoted or recorded by ASX)?

New class

Details of +securities proposed to be issued

only

ISIN Code (if Issuer is a foreign company and +securities are non CDIs)

Have you received confirmation from

Will the entity be seeking quotation

ASX that the terms of the proposed

of the 'new' class of +securities on

+securities are appropriate and

ASX?

use

equitable under listing rule 6.1?

No

Yes

ASX +security code

+Security description

New class-code to be confirmed

Performance Shares which convert on a 1 for 1 basis on the satisfaction of

various milestones

+Security type

Performance shares/units

personal

Number of +securities proposed to be issued

1,600,000,000

Offer price details

Are the +securities proposed to be issued being issued for a cash consideration?

No

Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities

Acquisition cost : 1.6 billion shares and 1.6 billion performances shares to be issued to Telmen shareholders on a

pro-rata basis to their shareholding in Telmen - As per ASX announcement 16/12/2021

Please provide an estimate of the AUD equivalent of the consideration being

provided for the +securities

For

Will all the +securities issued in this class rank equally in all respects from

their issue date?

Yes

Performance shares/units details

+Security currency

AUD - Australian Dollar

Proposed issue of securities

5 / 11

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Tamaska Oil and Gas Limited published this content on 15 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 December 2021 22:58:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
