Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Tamawood Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TWD   AU000000TWD1

TAMAWOOD LIMITED

(TWD)
  Report
Cours en différé.  Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  03/15 12:23:52 am
3.22 AUD   -1.23%
03:38aTAMAWOOD : Intention to Make Takeover Bid
PU
03/13TAMAWOOD : Application for quotation of securities - TWD
PU
02/24TAMAWOOD LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Tamawood : Intention to Make Takeover Bid

03/16/2022 | 03:38am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

For personal use only

16 March 2022

Tamawood and AstiVita Sign Bid Implementation Agreement

Tamawood Limited (ASX: TWD) (Tamawood) is pleased to announce it has signed a binding Bid

Implementation Agreement (BIA) with AstiVita Limited (ASX: AIR) (AstiVita) in connection with the proposed takeover of AstiVita by Tamawood (Takeover Offer).

Tamawood and AstiVita have agreed that Tamawood will seek to acquire 100% of the issued capital of AstiVita through an off-market takeover offer.

The AstiVita Independent Director has agreed to recommend that AstiVita shareholders accept the Takeover Offer in the absence of a superior proposal, and subject to receipt of an independent expert's report confirming that the Takeover Offer is fair and reasonable to AstiVita shareholders. Further the Takeover Offer is supported by AstiVita's majority shareholder, Mr Lev Mizikovsky through his associated entities who have a collective 67.94% interest in AstiVita shares.

Highlights:

  • Tamawood to make a conditional recommended off-market takeover offer to acquire all the shares in AstiVita.
  • Tamawood to offer 1 fully paid ordinary shares in Tamawood for every 5 AstiVita shares held
    - implying a value of $0.64 as of 16 March 2022 per AstiVita share due to the value reduction caused by the recent floods.
  • There are benefits for Tamawood and Astivita shareholders as to be disclosed in the Bidders Statement.

AstiVita's primary operations are importing and distribution of kitchen, bathroom and solar products.

Takeover Details

Subject to terms of the BIA, it is intended that Tamawood will acquire 100% of AstiVita through an off-market takeover bid by issuing 1 new Tamawood share for every 5 AstiVita shares to AstiVita shareholders who accept the Takeover Offer.

The Takeover Offer is subject to a number of conditions which are set out in Schedule 2 to the BIA which is attached to this announcement. In particular:

  • The Takeover Offer is conditional on a number of conditions, in particular a minimum acceptance of 90%.
  • The Takeover Offer is also subject to Tamawood shareholder approval at a shareholder meeting to approve, pursuant to the Takeover Offer, the acquisition of the AstiVita shares

For personal use only

held by Mr Lev Mizikovsky through his associated entities, who have a collective 67.94% interest in AstiVita shares. The approval is being sought under Listing Rule 10.1.

Proposed Timetable

Date

Event

16 March 2022

Bid Implementation Agreement Announcement Date

28 March 2022

Bidder's Statement Lodgement Date and Register Date

28 March 2022

Date AstiVita lodges Target's Statement with ASIC and serves it on

Tamawood and ASX.

4 April 2022

Offer Date

Tamawood despatch the Bidder's Statement AND Target Statement to

AstiVita Shareholders

4 April 2022

Tamawood sends notice to AstiVita that the Bidder's Statement and

Offers have been sent and include the date of the Offers.

4 April 2022

Tamawood to send notice to ASX and ASIC that Offers have been sent.

4 April 2022

Notice of meeting dispatched to Tamawood Shareholders

17 May 2022

Tamawood Shareholder Meeting to approve acquisition of AIR Shares

from interests with associated with Lev Mizikovsky.

25 May 2022

Offer Period ends (unless extended in accordance with the Corporations

Act)

The above dates are indicative only and may change without notice. Tamawood reserves the right to extend the dates without prior notice.

For further enquiries contact:

Robert Lynch

Chairman

Tamawood Limited

BZVBZV830812104

DocuSign Envelope ID: B4640935-BFB0-499E-9363-3A363F2FE99A

Sparke Helmore Lawyers

For personal use only

Bid Implementation Agreement

Tamawood Limited

ACN 010 954 499

AstiVita Limited

ACN 139 461 733

DocuSign Envelope ID: B4640935-BFB0-499E-9363-3A363F2FE99A

Sparke Helmore Lawyers

For personal use only

Contents

Parties

5

Background

5

Operative part

5

1

Definitions and interpretation

5

1.1

Definitions

5

1.2

Interpretation

11

1.3

Fairly disclosed

12

1.4

Awareness

12

1.5

Knowledge and belief

13

2

Co-operation

13

2.1

General obligations

13

2.2

Access to people and information

13

2.3

Implementation obligations of AstiVita

14

2.4

AstiVita Board changes

15

3

The Offers

15

3.1

Offers by Tamawood

15

3.2

Consideration

15

3.3

Fractional entitlements

16

3.4

Conditions of the Offers

16

3.5

Offer Period

16

3.6

Variation

16

4

Documentation and recommending directors' recommendation

17

4.1

Tamawood's obligations to prepare documentation

17

4.2

AstiVita's obligations to prepare documentation

17

4.3

Provision of Information

17

4.4

Recommendation of AstiVita Board Committee

17

4.5

Review of Bidder's Statement and Target's Statement

17

4.6

Timetable

18

4.7

Consent to early dispatch of Bidder's Statement

18

5

Conduct of business

18

5.1

Overview

18

5.2

Prohibited actions - AstiVita

19

DocuSign Envelope ID: B4640935-BFB0-499E-9363-3A363F2FE99A

Sparke Helmore Lawyers

For personal use only

5.3

Prohibited actions - Tamawood

20

6

Exclusivity

20

6.1

No existing discussions

20

6.2

No-shop and no talk

20

6.3

Fiduciary exception

21

6.4

Notice of approach

22

6.5

Matching right

23

6.6

Provision of information by AstiVita

24

6.7

Compliance with law

24

7

Warranties

24

7.1

Tamawood Warranties

24

7.2

AstiVita Warranties

26

7.3

Notification

27

8

Termination

27

8.1

Termination rights

27

8.2

Termination by Tamawood

27

8.3

Termination by AstiVita

28

8.4

Effect of termination

28

9

Announcement of Takeover Bid

28

9.1

Public announcement of Takeover Bid

28

9.2

Required disclosure

28

9.3

Other announcements

29

10

Confidential Information obligations

29

10.1

Disclosure of Tamawood Confidential Information

29

10.2

Use of Tamawood's Confidential Information

29

10.3

Disclosure of AstiVita Confidential Information

29

10.4

Use of AstiVita's Confidential Information

29

10.5

Disclosure by recipient of Confidential Information

29

10.6

Excluded Information

30

10.7

Return of Confidential Information

30

10.8

Termination

30

10.9

Termination of existing Confidentiality Deed

30

11

Notices and other communications

30

11.1

Requirements for notices

30

11.2

Details

30

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Tamawood Limited published this content on 16 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 March 2022 07:37:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about TAMAWOOD LIMITED
03:38aTAMAWOOD : Intention to Make Takeover Bid
PU
03/13TAMAWOOD : Application for quotation of securities - TWD
PU
02/24TAMAWOOD LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
02/15Tamawood Limited Announces Executive Changes
CI
02/08TAMAWOOD : Half Year Accounts
PU
02/08Tamawood Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
02/01Tamawood Limited Declares Interim Fully Franked Dividend for the First Half of Fiscal Y..
CI
2021Tamawood Limited Provides Earnings Guidance for Full Year 2022
CI
2021TAMAWOOD LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2021Tamawood Limited Announces Fully Franked Ordinary Dividend for the Period of Six Months..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 97,9 M 70,4 M 70,4 M
Net income 2021 6,46 M 4,64 M 4,64 M
Net Debt 2021 0,62 M 0,45 M 0,45 M
P/E ratio 2021 15,5x
Yield 2021 6,78%
Capitalization 95,9 M 69,0 M 69,0 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,72x
EV / Sales 2021 1,05x
Nbr of Employees 108
Free-Float 32,3%
Chart TAMAWOOD LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Tamawood Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Timothy Bartholomaeus Managing Director & Executive Director
Geoffrey Brockwell Acton Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Director
Robert Lynch Non-Executive Chairman
Lev Mizikovsky Non-Executive Director
Narelle Lynch Joint Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TAMAWOOD LIMITED-2.72%69
D.R. HORTON, INC.-25.86%28 494
SEKISUI HOUSE, LTD.-6.32%13 312
PULTEGROUP, INC.-18.74%11 550
PERSIMMON PLC-21.99%9 276
BARRATT DEVELOPMENTS PLC-26.68%7 306