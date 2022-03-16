Tamawood : Intention to Make Takeover Bid

Tamawood and AstiVita Sign Bid Implementation Agreement
Tamawood Limited (ASX: TWD) (Tamawood) is pleased to announce it has signed a binding Bid
Implementation Agreement (BIA) with AstiVita Limited (ASX: AIR) (AstiVita) in connection with the proposed takeover of AstiVita by Tamawood (Takeover Offer).
Tamawood and AstiVita have agreed that Tamawood will seek to acquire 100% of the issued capital of AstiVita through an off-market takeover offer.
The AstiVita Independent Director has agreed to recommend that AstiVita shareholders accept the Takeover Offer in the absence of a superior proposal, and subject to receipt of an independent expert's report confirming that the Takeover Offer is fair and reasonable to AstiVita shareholders. Further the Takeover Offer is supported by AstiVita's majority shareholder, Mr Lev Mizikovsky through his associated entities who have a collective 67.94% interest in AstiVita shares.
Highlights:
Tamawood to make a conditional recommended off-market takeover offer to acquire all the shares in AstiVita.
Tamawood to offer 1 fully paid ordinary shares in Tamawood for every 5 AstiVita shares held
- implying a value of $0.64 as of 16 March 2022 per AstiVita share due to the value reduction caused by the recent floods.
There are benefits for Tamawood and Astivita shareholders as to be disclosed in the Bidders Statement.
AstiVita's primary operations are importing and distribution of kitchen, bathroom and solar products.
Takeover Details
Subject to terms of the BIA, it is intended that Tamawood will acquire 100% of AstiVita through an off-market takeover bid by issuing 1 new Tamawood share for every 5 AstiVita shares to AstiVita shareholders who accept the Takeover Offer.
The Takeover Offer is subject to a number of conditions which are set out in Schedule 2 to the BIA which is attached to this announcement. In particular:
The Takeover Offer is conditional on a number of conditions, in particular a minimum acceptance of 90%.
The Takeover Offer is also subject to Tamawood shareholder approval at a shareholder meeting to approve, pursuant to the Takeover Offer, the acquisition of the AstiVita shares
For personal use only
held by Mr Lev Mizikovsky through his associated entities, who have a collective 67.94% interest in AstiVita shares. The approval is being sought under Listing Rule 10.1.
Proposed Timetable
Date
Event
16 March 2022
Bid Implementation Agreement Announcement Date
28 March 2022
Bidder's Statement Lodgement Date and Register Date
28 March 2022
Date AstiVita lodges Target's Statement with ASIC and serves it on
Tamawood and ASX.
4 April 2022
Offer Date
Tamawood despatch the Bidder's Statement AND Target Statement to
AstiVita Shareholders
4 April 2022
Tamawood sends notice to AstiVita that the Bidder's Statement and
Offers have been sent and include the date of the Offers.
4 April 2022
Tamawood to send notice to ASX and ASIC that Offers have been sent.
4 April 2022
Notice of meeting dispatched to Tamawood Shareholders
17 May 2022
Tamawood Shareholder Meeting to approve acquisition of AIR Shares
from interests with associated with Lev Mizikovsky.
25 May 2022
Offer Period ends (unless extended in accordance with the Corporations
Act)
The above dates are indicative only and may change without notice. Tamawood reserves the right to extend the dates without prior notice.