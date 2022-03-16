Tamawood : Intention to Make Takeover Bid

16 March 2022

Tamawood and AstiVita Sign Bid Implementation Agreement

Tamawood Limited (ASX: TWD) (Tamawood) is pleased to announce it has signed a binding Bid

Implementation Agreement (BIA) with AstiVita Limited (ASX: AIR) (AstiVita) in connection with the proposed takeover of AstiVita by Tamawood (Takeover Offer).

Tamawood and AstiVita have agreed that Tamawood will seek to acquire 100% of the issued capital of AstiVita through an off-market takeover offer.

The AstiVita Independent Director has agreed to recommend that AstiVita shareholders accept the Takeover Offer in the absence of a superior proposal, and subject to receipt of an independent expert's report confirming that the Takeover Offer is fair and reasonable to AstiVita shareholders. Further the Takeover Offer is supported by AstiVita's majority shareholder, Mr Lev Mizikovsky through his associated entities who have a collective 67.94% interest in AstiVita shares.

Highlights:

Tamawood to make a conditional recommended off-market takeover offer to acquire all the shares in AstiVita.

- implying a value of $0.64 as of 16 March 2022 per AstiVita share due to the value reduction caused by the recent floods. There are benefits for Tamawood and Astivita shareholders as to be disclosed in the Bidders Statement.

AstiVita's primary operations are importing and distribution of kitchen, bathroom and solar products.

Takeover Details

Subject to terms of the BIA, it is intended that Tamawood will acquire 100% of AstiVita through an off-market takeover bid by issuing 1 new Tamawood share for every 5 AstiVita shares to AstiVita shareholders who accept the Takeover Offer.

The Takeover Offer is subject to a number of conditions which are set out in Schedule 2 to the BIA which is attached to this announcement. In particular: