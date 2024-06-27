June 26 (Reuters) - Tamboran Resources, a natural gas exploration and production company backed by billionaire Bryan Sheffield, said on Wednesday it had raised $75 million in its initial public offering (IPO) in the United States. (Reporting by Surbhi Misra and Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Alan Barona)
