Tamboran Resources Corporation is a natural gas company. The Company is focused on supporting the net-zero carbon dioxide (CO2) energy transition in Australia and Asia-Pacific through developing low CO2 unconventional gas resources in the Northern Territory of Australia. It operates approximately 1.9 million net prospective net acres in the Beetaloo Sub-basin within the Greater McArthur Basin in the Northern Territory of Australia. Its Beetaloo Basin is located in the Northern Territory of Australia, approximately 600 kilometers south of Darwin. Its key assets include a 38.75% working interest and operatorship in EPs 98, 117 and 76, a 100% working interest and operatorship in EP 136 and a 25% non-operated working interest in EP 161, which are all located in the Beetaloo Basin. EP 161 permit covers approximately 540,000 prospective acres. It is also focused on developing the proposed Shenandoah South Pilot Project and Northern Territory LNG (NTLNG) development at Middle Arm in Darwin.