June 27 (Reuters) - Shares of Tamboran Resources , a natural gas exploration and production company backed by billionaire Bryan Sheffield, opened 6.3% below their IPO price in their debut on the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday. (Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)
|Bryan Sheffield-backed Tamboran's shares fall 6% in NYSE debut
|Tamboran Resources Prices US IPO at $24 Per Share
