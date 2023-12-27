The new closing date for the Retail Entitlement Offer is 5.00 pm (Sydney time) on Wednesday, 10 January 2024.
On 14 December 2023, Tamboran announced a non-underwritten institutional placement (Placement) to raise approximately A$28 million (US$18 million) and a non-underwritten 1 for 6.2 pro rata accelerated non-renounceable entitlement offer to eligible institutional securityholders (Institutional Entitlement Offer) and eligible retail security holders (Retail Entitlement Offer)
To view the Indicative Timetable, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/93872M5Q
Tamboran Resources Ltd (ASX:TBN) is a natural gas company that intends to play a constructive role in the global energy transition towards a lower carbon future by developing low CO2 unconventional natural gas resources in the Beetaloo Sub-basin within the Greater McArthur Basin in the Northern Territory of Australia. Tamboran's key assets are a 25% working interest in EP 161 and a 100% working interest in EP 136, EP 143 and EP(A) 197 which are located in the Beetaloo Sub-basin.
