Sydney, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Tamboran Resources Limited (ASX:TBN) (OTCMKTS:TBNNY) Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Mr Joel Riddle, will host a webcast to update the market on the Company's Shenandoah South 1H (SS-1H) 30-day initial production (IP30) well test and ongoing operations in the Beetaloo Basin.Time: 9:30am AEDT (Sydney, Melbourne)Date: Monday, 26 February 2024Webcast link (pre-register):A recording of the webcast will be available on the Tamboran Resources website following completion of the presentation.





Tamboran Resources Ltd (ASX:TBN) is a natural gas company that intends to play a constructive role in the global energy transition towards a lower carbon future by developing low CO2 unconventional natural gas resources in the Beetaloo Sub-basin within the Greater McArthur Basin in the Northern Territory of Australia. Tamboran's key assets are a 25% working interest in EP 161 and a 100% working interest in EP 136, EP 143 and EP(A) 197 which are located in the Beetaloo Sub-basin.





