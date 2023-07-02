16,151,251 Options of Tamboran Resources Ltd are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 2-JUL-2023.

16,151,251 Options of Tamboran Resources Ltd are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 2-JUL-2023. These Options will be under lockup for 731 days starting from 1-JUL-2021 to 2-JUL-2023.



Details:

Baupost and Lion Point intend to enter into voluntary escrow arrangements in relation to the Shares indicated in that table below and held on Completion, under which they will be restricted from dealing with those Shares from Completion until 6 months after the quotation of the Shares on ASX.



212,321,233 fully paid ordinary shares classified by ASX as restricted securities and to be held in escrow until 2 July 2023, being 24 months from the date of commencement of Official Quotation. 15,000,000 fully paid ordinary shares classified by ASX as restricted securities and to be held in escrow until 17 December 2021, being 12 months from the date of issue. 110,926 fully paid ordinary shares classified by ASX as restricted securities and to be held in escrow until 15 January 2022, being 12 months from the date of issue. 3,095,475 fully paid ordinary shares classified by ASX as restricted securities and to be held in escrow until 21 May 2022, being 12 months from the date of issue. 9,984,584 options exercisable at $0.32 expiring on 26 May 2026, classified by ASX as restricted securities and to be held in escrow until 2 July 2023, being 24 months from the date of commencement of Official Quotation. 6,166,667 options exercisable at $0.2367 expiring on 26 May 2026, classified by ASX as restricted securities and to be held in escrow until 2 July 2023, being 24 months from the date of commencement of Official Quotation. 2,819,290 options exercisable at $0.32 expiring on 26 May 2026, classified by ASX as restricted securities and to be held in escrow until 18 May 2022, being 12 months from the date of issue.



