Tamboran Resources Limited Board Changes Announced

Sydney, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Tamboran Resources Limited (ASX:TBN) (OTCMKTS:TBNRF) announces the election of the Honorable Andrew Robb AO and Mr John Bell Sr. to its Board of Directors, effective from 16 April 2023. The new Directors will bring critical skills and experience to Tamboran as the Company executes its strategy of playing a constructive role in the global energy transition.



Mr Robb has held various elected roles in Federal Parliament promoting trade and economic investment in major Australian industries. Mr Bell is the SVP of International & Offshore, at Helmerich & Payne (H&P), a leading operator of high-performance drilling rigs in conventional and unconventional plays around the world. These appointments coincide with the resignations of Mr Daniel Chandra and Ms Ann Diamant from the Tamboran Board of Directors, effective from 16 April 2023.



Tamboran Resources Limited Chairman, Mr Dick Stoneburner, said: "Both Ann and Dan have made outstanding contributions to Tamboran during their tenures as NonExecutive Directors on the Tamboran Board. They played major roles with Tamboran's listing on the ASX in 2021 and the transformational acquisition of Origin Energy's Beetaloo Basin assets in 2022. On behalf of the entire Tamboran Board, I extend sincere thanks to Ann and Dan for the substantial contributions they have made.



"We are delighted to welcome John and Andrew to the Tamboran Board. We believe these two appointees will strengthen and complement the expertise of our existing Directors and support Tamboran's strategy and growth ambitions at an important time in the Company's development."



Tamboran Resources Limited Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Mr Joel Riddle, said: "I'd also like to acknowledge the substantial contributions both Dan and Ann have made to Tamboran over the last several years and thank them for their service. Dan was a key part of the Company's transition from a private, non-operated drilling partner in EP 161 to controlling the largest operated acreage position in the Beetaloo Basin. Likewise, Ann provided valuable guidance and oversight during our ASX listing process and played a significant role in developing the Company's Sustainability Plan and strategies. I'm delighted that she will continue as a Special Advisor to Tamboran's Environmental, Social and Governance Committee."



The Hon. Andrew Robb AO



The Hon. Andrew Robb AO brings a wealth of experience in investment, trade and major project consultation. He served as a Member of Australia's House of Representatives for 12 years, including having served as Australia's Minister for Trade, Investment, and Tourism in the Federal Parliament. He was elected as the Member for Goldstein, Victoria, in 2004 and retired from politics in 2016.



In this role, Mr Robb was instrumental in negotiating free trade agreements with South Korea, Japan, and China, as well as the 12-country Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) agreement and the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership with Singapore.



He was also a member of the investment team for the Chevron-operated Gorgon Gas Project, currently exporting LNG from Barrow Island in Western Australia.



Mr Robb is currently Chairman of The Robb Group (wealth management, corporate and investment advisory company), CLARA Energy, The AgriFood Data Exchange and CBMA; a Board Member of The Kidman Cattle Enterprise, Mind Medicine Australia, as well as advising a range of national and international businesses.



He has also served as a Board Member of Sinclair Knight Merz, which was then Australia's largest consulting engineering company, has served as Chairman of Asialink, a Board Member of the Ten Network and the Garvan Medical Research Foundation.



Mr John Bell Sr.



Mr Bell will be joining the Tamboran Board with more than 25 years' experience in unconventional drilling and operations. John is the Senior Vice President, International & Offshore, at H&P, one of Tamboran's major shareholders (~7.5%) and the largest drilling solutions provider in the US. His role includes overseeing H&P's drilling operations and business development efforts in South America, the Middle East and the Gulf of Mexico.



Mr Bell joined H&P in 1998 as a Business Systems Analyst and has held various senior leadership positions, including Vice President of Human Resources and Vice President of Corporate Services. Early in his career, Mr Bell led various projects focused on improving rig operations such as rig move optimisation, offshore crane operations and maintenance systems. He is a current member of H&P's Executive Leadership Team and has been instrumental in creating partnerships and opening new markets for H&P.



Mr Bell has a Bachelor of Business Administration Degree with a double major in Economics and Marketing from Baylor University.



Departing Board members



Mr Chandra joined Tamboran's Board on 21 March 2019. Since his appointment, Daniel has served as a member on the Nomination and Governance Committee and the Audit and Risk Management Committee.



Ms Diamant joined Tamboran's Board on 3 March 2021. Since her appointment, Ann has served as the Chair of the Sustainability Committee, and as a member on the Remuneration Committee, the Nomination and Governance Committee, and the Disclosure Committee. Ann will continue to act as a Special Advisor to Tamboran's Environmental, Social and Governance Committee.







About Tamboran Resources Limited:



Tamboran Resources Ltd (ASX:TBN) is a natural gas company that intends to play a constructive role in the global energy transition towards a lower carbon future by developing low CO2 unconventional natural gas resources in the Beetaloo Sub-basin within the Greater McArthur Basin in the Northern Territory of Australia. Tamboran's key assets are a 25% working interest in EP 161 and a 100% working interest in EP 136, EP 143 and EP(A) 197 which are located in the Beetaloo Sub-basin.





Source:

Tamboran Resources Limited





Contact:

Investor enquiries: Chris Morbey Vice President - Investor Relations +61-2-8330-6626 Investors@tamboran.com Media enquiries: +61 2 8330 6626 Media@tamboran.com