Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Tamboran Resources Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TBN   AU0000154841

TAMBORAN RESOURCES LIMITED

(TBN)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  08:34:16 2023-03-21 pm EDT
0.2300 AUD   +9.52%
06:09pTamboran Resources Limited EP 98 Operational Update - A2H Stimulation Complete
AW
06:09pTamboran Resources Limited (asx : TBN) EP 98 Operational Update - A2H Stimulation Complete
AQ
03/15Tamboran Resources Limited Half Year Accounts
AW
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Tamboran Resources Limited EP 98 Operational Update - A2H Stimulation Complete

03/21/2023 | 06:09pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
EP 98 Operational Update - A2H Stimulation Complete

Sydney, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Tamboran Resources Limited (ASX:TBN) (OTCMKTS:TBNRF) has successfully completed the 25-stage stimulation program at the Amungee 2H (A2H) well in the 38.75 per cent owned and operated EP 98 permit of the Beetaloo Basin.

A total of 25 stages were successfully stimulated across a 1,020-metre horizontal section within the Mid-Velkerri "B Shale". Approximately 2,125 pound per foot of proppant was placed along the completed horizontal section, an increase of ~55% compared to the Tanumbirini 2H (T2H) and 3H (T3H) wells in the Santos-operated EP 161 permit (Tamboran 25 per cent, non-operator).

The proppant was placed using 5-1/2-inch casing and based on modern US shale design. This design has leveraged off the experience of the Company's US technical team and incorporated learnings from the drilling and stimulation of the T2H and T3H wells. The modern design is expected to result in improved flow rates from the extended production test during 2023.

The total expenditure for the A2H well to date is ~$32 million, including drilling and stimulation. This is within 5 per cent of budget estimate after additional scope to the well was undertaken by Tamboran post-acquisition.

The flowback of stimulation fluid is planned to commence imminently and is expected to take several weeks before the well is shut-in for installation of production tubing.

Tamboran expects to announce 30-day initial production (IP30) flow rates during the second quarter of 2023.

Tamboran Resources Limited Managing Director and CEO, Joel Riddle, said:

"The completion of the program at A2H is a significant milestone for Tamboran in the Beetaloo Basin, being the first well to be completed using the optimal 5-1/2-inch casing within the Mid-Velkerri 'B Shale'. I commend the Tamboran team and our contractors for the safe and successful completion of the program, which was achieved in the middle of the Northern Territory's wet season.

"The team delivered a significant increase in sand into the shale formation, when compared to the T2H and T3H wells in the non-operated EP 161 permit. We expect this will further demonstrate economic flow rates and commercial viability of the play.

"The A2H well will shortly begin to flow back stimulation fluid before being shut-in for installation of production tubing. This is expected to deliver optimal flow rates during the extended production testing, which will provide key data regarding decline curves and estimated ultimate recovery."

Tamboran's Chief Operating Officer, Faron Thibodeaux, said:

"I am extremely proud of our team being able to deliver a project of this magnitude, despite taking on operatorship of the well days before spudding and bringing forward the stimulation program by more than three months. Our team and contractors worked together seamlessly, including the technical team in the US and new employees following the acquisition, to complete this milestone."



About Tamboran Resources Limited:

Tamboran Resources Ltd (ASX:TBN) is a natural gas company that intends to play a constructive role in the global energy transition towards a lower carbon future by developing low CO2 unconventional natural gas resources in the Beetaloo Sub-basin within the Greater McArthur Basin in the Northern Territory of Australia. Tamboran's key assets are a 25% working interest in EP 161 and a 100% working interest in EP 136, EP 143 and EP(A) 197 which are located in the Beetaloo Sub-basin.



Source:
Tamboran Resources Limited



Contact:

Investor enquiries:
Chris Morbey
Vice President - Investor Relations
+61-2-8330-6626
Investors@tamboran.com

Media enquiries:
+61 2 8330 6626
Media@tamboran.com

© ABN Newswire 2023
All news about TAMBORAN RESOURCES LIMITED
06:09pTamboran Resources Limited EP 98 Operational Update - A2H Stimulation Complete
AW
06:09pTamboran Resources Limited (asx : TBN) EP 98 Operational Update - A2H Stimulation Complete
AQ
03/15Tamboran Resources Limited Half Year Accounts
AW
03/15Tamboran Resources Limited Announces Board Changes, April 16, 2023
CI
03/15Tamboran Resources Limited Board Changes Announced
AW
03/15Tamboran Resources Limited (asx : TBN) Board Changes Announced
AQ
03/15Tamboran Resources Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended December 31..
CI
03/15Tamboran Resources Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended December 31..
CI
02/15Tamboran Resources Limited EP98 Operational Update
AW
02/15Tamboran Resources Limited (asx : TBN) EP98 Operational Update
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 - - -
Net income 2023 -8,54 M -5,68 M -5,68 M
Net cash 2023 46,9 M 31,2 M 31,2 M
P/E ratio 2023 -22,1x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 297 M 198 M 198 M
EV / Sales 2023 -
EV / Sales 2024 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 49,0%
Chart TAMBORAN RESOURCES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Tamboran Resources Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 0,21 AUD
Average target price 0,43 AUD
Spread / Average Target 102%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Joel Riddle Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Eric Dyer Chief Financial Officer
Richard K. Stoneburner Chairman
Faron J. Thibodeaux Chief Operating Officer
Patrick James Dymock Elliott Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TAMBORAN RESOURCES LIMITED-12.50%200
CHEVRON CORPORATION-13.88%294 734
CONOCOPHILLIPS-18.51%117 198
CNOOC LIMITED13.23%68 539
EOG RESOURCES, INC.-18.58%61 975
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED-6.34%56 618