Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Tamboran Resources Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TBN   AU0000154841

TAMBORAN RESOURCES LIMITED

(TBN)
SummaryChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Tamboran Resources Limited EP161 Tanumbirini 3H Well Spudded and Ahead of Schedule

09/01/2021 | 05:39pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
EP161 Tanumbirini 3H Well Spudded and Ahead of Schedule

Sydney, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Tamboran Resources Limited (ASX:TBN) provides the following Operational Update for EP 161 Tanumbirini 3H Well spudded and ahead of schedule.

Highlights

- Tanumbirini 3H Well ("T3H") in EP 161 in the Beetaloo Sub-Basin spudded on 23 August 2021.

- T3H is currently ahead of schedule with the completion of the surface vertical hole section at 1,080 metres.

- Forward plan is to drill the vertical and angle build section to approximately 3,800 metres, prior to drilling approximately 1,000 metres horizontal section in the primary target of the Mid-Velkerri 'B' shale.

- Tanumbirini T2H ("T2H") and T3H Wells targeted to be fracture stimulated and flow tested prior to year-end 2021.

Tamboran Resources Limited (ASX:TBN) Managing Director and CEO, Joel Riddle, said:

"The T3H well in EP 161, operated by our joint venture partner Santos QNT Pty Ltd ("Santos"), was spudded on the 23 August 2021. The surface vertical hole section was completed at a depth of 1,080 metres and drilling in the intermediate vertical hole section is ahead of schedule.

"Once we have completed drilling the vertical and angle build section to the primary target of the Mid-Velkerri 'B' shale, we plan to drill a horizontal section of approximately 1,000 metres.

"Similar to our experience in other unconventional shale basins in the US, the learnings and knowledge gained by the recent T2H well are playing a considerable role in improving drilling efficiencies and reducing costs.

"Following the drilling of the T3H horizontal section, both T2H and T3H wells will be fracture stimulated and flow tested, with results are expected to be available prior to calendar year-end 2021. Our team will incorporate the learnings and information from T2H and T3H into the well design for Maverick 1H, the well that Tamboran intends to drill in EP 136, its 100% owned and operated permit, in 2022."

To view the EP 161 Timetable Status, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/8U59K99Z



About Tamboran Resources Limited:

Tamboran Resources Ltd (ASX:TBN) is a natural gas company that intends to play a constructive role in the global energy transition towards a lower carbon future by developing low CO2 unconventional natural gas resources in the Beetaloo Sub-basin within the Greater McArthur Basin in the Northern Territory of Australia. Tamboran's key assets are a 25% working interest in EP 161 and a 100% working interest in EP 136, EP 143 and EP(A) 197 which are located in the Beetaloo Sub-basin.



Source:
Tamboran Resources Limited



Contact:

Investor enquiries:
Eric Dyer, Chief Financial Officer
+61 2 8330 6626
Investors@tamboran.com

Media enquiries:
+61 2 8330 6626
Media@tamboran.com

© ABN Newswire 2021
All news about TAMBORAN RESOURCES LIMITED
05:39pTamboran Resources Limited EP161 Tanumbirini 3H Well Spudded and Ahead of Sc..
AW
08/17Tamboran Resources Limited Developing Northern Australia Conference Presenta..
AW
08/16Tamboran Resources Limited Update - EP161 Tanumbirini 2H Well Successfully D..
AW
08/06TAMBORAN RESOURCES : Names COO; Shares Slump 6%
MT
08/05Tamboran Resources Limited Appoints Faron Thibodeaux as Chief Operating Offic..
CI
08/05TAMBORAN RESOURCES LIMITED (ASX : TBN) Appointment of Chief Operating Officer an..
AQ
07/29TAMBORAN RESOURCES LIMITED (ASX : TBN) June 2021 Quarterly Activities Report
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 -14,5 M -10,7 M -10,7 M
Net Debt 2020 18,7 M 13,8 M 13,8 M
P/E ratio 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 150 M 111 M 111 M
EV / Sales 2019 -
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees 1
Free-Float 60,2%
Chart TAMBORAN RESOURCES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Tamboran Resources Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Joel Riddle Managing Director & Director
Richard K. Stoneburner Chairman
Faron J. Thibodeaux Chief Operating Officer
Patrick James Dymock Elliott Non-Executive Director
Frederick J. Barrett Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TAMBORAN RESOURCES LIMITED0.00%112
CONOCOPHILLIPS38.86%74 359
CNOOC LIMITED10.58%44 603
EOG RESOURCES, INC.35.39%39 422
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED36.48%39 178
PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY31.95%36 513