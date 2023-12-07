Official TAMBORAN RESOURCES LIMITED press release

Sydney, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Tamboran Resources Limited (ASX:TBN) (OTCMKTS:TBNNY) is pleased to announce that the scheme of arrangement in relation to the re-domiciliation of the Company and its subsidiaries (Tamboran Group) from Australia to the United States of America (the Scheme), has now become legally effective, following the lodgement of the orders of the Federal Court with the Australian Securities and Investments Commission today.Following the implementation of the Scheme, all ordinary shares in Tamboran will be transferred to a newly formed corporation in the State of Delaware (Tamboran US HoldCo) and Tamboran US HoldCo will become the new parent company of Tamboran Group.





Tamboran Resources Ltd (ASX:TBN) is a natural gas company that intends to play a constructive role in the global energy transition towards a lower carbon future by developing low CO2 unconventional natural gas resources in the Beetaloo Sub-basin within the Greater McArthur Basin in the Northern Territory of Australia. Tamboran's key assets are a 25% working interest in EP 161 and a 100% working interest in EP 136, EP 143 and EP(A) 197 which are located in the Beetaloo Sub-basin.





