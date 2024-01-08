(Alliance News) - Tamburi Investment Partners Spa announced Monday that d'Amico Società di Navigazione Spa has taken over 20,000 ordinary TIP shares.

The shares were purchased at an average unit price of EUR9.1099, for a total consideration of approximately EUR182,198.

In addition, d'Amico then sold 5,000 TIP shares, at an average unit price of EUR9.15, for a total consideration of EUR45,750.

d'amico's stock closed Monday down 1.8 percent at EUR5.87 per share and TIP's stock finished at a par at EUR9.05 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

