(Alliance News) - Tamburi Investment Partners Spa announced Thursday that d'Amico Società di Navigazione Spa has taken over 26,241 ordinary TIP shares.

The shares were purchased at an average unit price of EUR9.0457 for a total consideration of approximately EUR237,368.21.

D'amico's stock on Friday trades in the red by 1.9 percent at EUR5.79 per share, while TIP's stock is in the green by 0.8 percent at EUR9.17 per share.

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.