(Alliance News) - Tamburi Investment Partners Spa announced Wednesday that d'Amico Società di Navigazione Spa has purchased 5,000 TIP shares.

The shares were taken over at an average price of EUR9.050 for a total of EUR45,250.

Tamburi Investment Partners is in the red 0.4 percent to EUR9.04 while d'Amico is down 0.6 percent to EUR5.90 per share.

By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2024 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.