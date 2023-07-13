(Alliance News) - Tamburi Investment Partners Spa announced Thursday that Standard Ethics, an independent agency that analyzes sustainability policies implemented by companies, has raised TIP's Corporate Standard Ethics Rating to "EE" from the previous "EE-" with a "Positive" Outlook.

Standard Ethics explains that TIP has aligned its industrial orientation over time with the voluntary indications coming from the UN, OECD and European Union also through an increasingly robust system of monitoring ESG issues in the investment process, both at the preliminary study and screening stage for investees, and that with reference to direct impacts it has continued and expanded its initiatives to enhance the value of personnel, protect the environment and support the community.

TIP trades down 0.2 percent at EUR9.05 per share.

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

