(Alliance News) - Tamburi Investment Partners Spa on Tuesday reported that it closed the nine-month period with a pro forma consolidated profit of EUR73.6 million from EUR119.4 million and shareholders' equity reaching EUR1.29 billion, after dividend payments of EUR21.7 million and share buybacks of EUR15.6 million.

As of September 30, total revenues were EUR1.17 million from EUR1.36 million pro forma for the same period last year.

Operating income was negative EUR20.0 million from a pro forma negative EUR26.6 million as of Sept. 30, 2022.

TIP Group's consolidated net financial position as of September 30 was negative EUR518.7 million, up from approximately EUR419.3 million as of December 31, 2022.

In April, TIP initiated a new share buyback program of up to an additional 5 million shares, to be carried out by October 27, 2024.

