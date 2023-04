Tamburi Investment Partners S p A : ANSWERS TO QUESTIONS RECEIVED BEFORE THE SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING PURSUANT TO ART. 127-TER (LEGISLATIVE DECREE NO. 58/1998) AVAILABLE

PRESS RELEASE

Tamburi Investment Partners S.p.A. ("TIP" - tip.mi), an independent and diversified industrial group listed on the Euronext STAR Milan segment of the Italian Stock Exchange announces that questions received from Shareholders on items about the agenda of the Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting convened on April 27 or 28, 2023, in first or second call respectively, together with the related answers, are available on the Company's website www.tipspa.it/Corporate Governance /Shareholders meeting /Documents.

Milan, April 24, 2023

TIP - TAMBURI INVESTMENT PARTNERS S.P.A. IS AN INDEPENDENT AND DIVERSIFIED INDUSTRIAL GROUP WITH THAT INVESTED, AMONG DIRECT INVESTEMENTS AND/OR CLUB DEALS, MORE THAN 5 BILLION EURO (AT TODAY VALUES) IN COMPANIES DEFINED AS "EXCELLENT" FROM AN ENTREPRENEURIAL POINT OF VIEW. CURRENTLY TIP HAS INVESTMENTS IN LISTED AND UNLISTED COMPANIES INCLUDING: ALIMENTIAMOCI, ALKEMY, ALPITOUR, AMPLIFON, ASSET ITALIA, AZIMUT BENETTI, BENDING SPOONS, BETA UTENSILI, BUZZOOLE, CENTY, CHIORINO, DIGITAL MAGICS, DOVEVIVO, EATALY, ELICA, ENGINEERING, FAGERHULT, HUGO BOSS, INTERPUMP, ITACA, LANDI RENZO, LIMONTA, LIO FACTORY, MONCLER, MONRIF, MULAN, OCTO TELEMATICS, OVS, PRYSMIAN, ROCHE BOBOIS, SESA, SIMBIOSI, STARTIP, TALENT GARDEN, TELESIA AND VIANOVA.

