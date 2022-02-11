Tamburi Investment Partners S p A : Agreement for the sale of 43.2% of Be Shaping the Future S.p.A. (in which tip holds a 28.3% shareholding) to Engineering S.p.A., a company controlled by Bain Capital Private Equity and NB Renaissance

AGREEMENT FOR THE SALE OF 43.2% OF BE SHAPING THE FUTURE S.P.A. (IN WHICH TIP HOLDS A 28.3% SHAREHOLDING) TO ENGINEERING S.P.A., A COMPANY CONTROLLED BY BAIN CAPITAL PRIVATE EQUITY AND NB RENAISSANCE

Tamburi Investment Partners S.p.A. ("TIP" - tip.mi), an independent and diversified industrial group listed on the Euronext STAR Milan segment of Borsa Italiana, announces that today a letter of intent has been executed by and between, on one side, TIP, Stefano Achermann and his controlled company Innishboffin S.r.l. (collectively the "Stefano Achermann Parties"), Carlo Achermann and his controlled company Carma Consulting S.r.l. (collectively, the "Carlo Achermann Parties"), (TIP, the Stefano Achermann Parties and the Carlo Achermann Parties, collectively, the "Sellers"), as shareholders of Be Shaping the Future S.p.A., a company listed on the Euronext STAR Milan segment of of Borsa Italiana ("Be" and, together with its subsidiaries, the "Be Group") and, on the other side, Engineering - Ingegneria Informatica S.p.A. ("Engineering") - an Italian digital transformation company operating on an international scale - together with its direct and indirect parent companies, which are controlled by the private equity funds managed by Bain Capital Private Equity (Europe) LLP or its affiliates ("Bain Capital Private Equity") and NB Renaissance.

The industrial rationale of this transaction (the "Transaction") is to create a leading company in the financial services industry, which - thanks to its skills of management consulting - will have among its objectives the development and the strengthening - with a pan-European focus - of new professional services practices designed to support the commercial offer of the new group.

The letter of intent contains the key terms of an agreement for the sale of 43.209% of Be (the "Sellers Be Shareholding") - equal to 45.630% on a fully diluted basis - to Engineering (the "Sale and Purchase"). These key terms contemplate:

the purchase by Engineering, through a special purpose vehicle (the "Purchaser"), of the 58,287,622 Be shares owned by the Sellers, at price per share of Euro 3.45 (the "Price per Share"); the reinvestment by TIP, the Stefano Achermann Parties and Carlo Achermann in the Italian holding company which controls Engineering and which, upon completion of the Sale and Purchase, would indirectly control Be ("Holding Italia"), of an amount equal to Euro 25,000,000 for each of TIP and the Stefano Achermann Parties and to Euro 2,000,000 for Carlo Achermann and, therefore, for a total amount equal to Euro 52,000,000 (the "Reinvestment").

The Transaction, if and once completed, would trigger Engineering and the Purchaser obligation to launch a mandatory takeover bid on all the Be shares not acquired through Transaction, pursuant to Articles 102 and 106 of Legislative Decree 58/1998 (the "Mandatory Takeover Bid"). for a price equal to the Price per Share. The Mandatory Takeover Bid will be aimed at achieving de-listing of Be.

The execution of the Transaction is subject to: