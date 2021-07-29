Tamburi Investment Partners S p A : Approved the project of merger by incorporation of the subsidiaries TIPO and Betaclub into TIP

Approved the project of merger by incorporation of the

subsidiaries TIPO and Betaclub into TIP

Tamburi Investment Partners S.p.A. ("TIP" - MI) independent and diversified industrial group listed on the STAR segment of Borsa Italiana S.p.A., announces that, today, its board of directors and the decision- making bodies of Tip-Pre IPO S.p.A. ("TIPO") and Betaclub S.r.l. ("Betaclub"), wholly subsidiaries of TIP, have approved the project of merger by incorporation of TIPO and Betaclub into TIP (the "Transaction").

The Transaction arises from the need to proceed with the simplification and reorganization of the corporate structure following the acquisition of the entire share capital of the merged companies.

The simplifications referred to in art. 2505 of the Italian Civil Code are applicable. The Transaction will be completed according to the simplified procedure referred to in art. 2505 of the Italian Civil Code, does not provide for an exchange ratio and ends in the cancellation of the share capital of the merged companies. There will be no capital increase to service the merger or the assignment of shareholdings of the acquiring company.

The actual effects of the merger will take effect, by law, from the last of the registrations of the merger deed in the Register of Companies or from a different subsequent date that will be established in the merger deed.

It should be noted that the Transaction is configured as a related party transaction since, pursuant to the regulation adopted with Consob resolution no. 17221 of 12 March 2010 as subsequently amended and supplemented (the "RPT Regulation") and the procedures for transactions with related parties adopted by TIP (the "RPT Procedures"), TIPO and Betaclub constitute a related party of TIP since these companies are wholly owned by TIP. However, the provisions of the RPT Regulation and the RPT Procedures do not apply in this case by virtue of the exemption provided for by art. 14, paragraph 2, of the Regulations and by art. 6.1.8 of the Procedures, since this is a Transaction carried out by TIP with its subsidiaries in which there are no significant interests of other related parties of TIP.

It is also specified that TIP has exercised the right to derogate from the disclosure obligations pursuant to articles 70, paragraph 6, and 71, paragraph 1, of the Regulation adopted by Consob with resolution 11971 of 1999 as subsequently amended (the "Issuers Regulation") and therefore, it is not envisaged that an information document on the Transaction will be made available to the public.

The documents relating to the Transaction are available at the registered office, at the authorized storage mechanism used by the company (www.1info.it) and will be available on the TIP website: www.tipspa.it in