Tamburi Investment Partners S p A : Approved the quarterly consolidated financial report as at March 31, 2023

Results as at 31 March 2023 consolidated profit of 19.6 million (pro forma) consolidated shareholders' equity of 1.26 billion The Board of Directors of Tamburi Investment Partners S.p.A. ("TIP"-tip.mi), an independent and diversified industrial group specialized in active investment in excellent companies, listed on the Euronext Star Milan segment of Borsa Italiana S.p.A., met today 15 May 2023 and approved the consolidated interim report at March 31, 2023. At consolidated level TIP closes the first three months with a pro forma profit of 19.6 million, compared to 3.3 million on a like-for-like basis as at 31 March 2022. Consolidated shareholders' equity as at 31 March 2023 is approximately 1.26 billion, compared to 1.17 billion as at 31 December 2022. In absence of significant disposals the result for the quarter is mainly due to the good overall contribution of the results from the associated companies, which achieved even better results than those relating to the first quarter of 2022. In particular, the positive performance of Alpitour, a group in strong recovery after suffering from the effects of the restrictions related to Covid, has to be underlined. The usual pro forma income statement for the period 1 January - 31 March 2023, determined considering the realized capital gains and losses and the write-downs on equity investments, is shown below. As known, in fact, this system, in force until a few years ago, is considered to be much more significant for representing the reality of TIP's business. Reclassification to Reclassification to income statement income statement IFRS of capital gain of adjustments to PRO FORMA PRO FORMA Consolidated income statement 31/3/2023 (loss) realised financial assets 31/3/2023 31/3/2022 (in Euro) Total revenues 327.212 327.212 311.225 Purchases, service and other costs (549.975) (549.975) (625.176) Personnel expenses (4.636.495) (4.636.495) (2.404.179) Amortisation (92.147) (92.147) (87.718) Operating profit/(loss) (4.951.405) 0 0 (4.951.405) (2.805.848) Financial income 889.466 8.843.605 9.733.071 6.468.182 Financial charges (4.329.377) (4.329.377) (5.358.320) Share of profit/(loss) of associates measured 18.522.268 18.522.268 4.376.921 under the equity method Adjustments to financial assets 0 0 0 (101.200) Profit / (loss) before taxes 10.130.952 8.843.605 0 18.974.558 2.579.735 Current and deferred taxes 785.818 (210.058) 0 575.760 721.740 Profit / (loss) of the period 10.916.770 8.633.547 0 19.550.317 3.301.475 Profit/(loss) of the period attributable to 10.916.770 8.633.547 0 19.550.317 3.307.116 the shareholders of the parent Profit/(loss) of the period attributable to 0 0 0 0 (5.641) the minority interest The IFRS income statement does not include the capital gains realized in the period on equity investments and shares, equal to 8.8 million euros. The share of the result of investee companies classified associates, provide an income of approximately 18.5 million, thanks in particular to the positive results of IPGH S.p.A., parent company of the Interpump group, OVS S.p.A., ITH S.p.A., parent company of the Sesa group, Beta Utensili S.p.A., Sant' Agata S.p.A., parent company of the Chiorino group, and Elica S.p.A.. Alpitour recorded a positive first quarter in terms of Ebitda for the first time in its history. 1 Beyond the seasonality of Alpitour's business, it should be noted that it is finalizing economic performances and collecting orders such as to allow to be forecast a very positive result for the current year. Revenues from advisory activities in the period amounted to approximately 0.3 million. Personnel costs are substantially in line with the first quarter of 2022, considering the effect of the variable remunerations of executive directors which, as known, are based on the results for the period. During the quarter, some investments were slightly eased for a total income of around 20 million, with total capital gains of around 9 million. Financial income also includes 0.4 million in changes in the fair value of current investments in listed shares and interest income of 0.4 million. Financial charges mainly refer to interest accrued on the bond for approximately 2 million, to negative changes in the value of derivative instruments for 1.5 million and to other interest on loans for approximately 1 million. The consolidated net financial position of the TIP Group as at March 31, 2023 - also taking into account the bond issued, but without considering non-current financial assets considered short-term usable liquidity - was negative by approximately 444 million, compared to approximately 419 million as at 31 December 2022. The change in the period is - net of income from disposals - essentially attributable to investments to finalize investments in equity investments and to the payments of variable compensation relating to 2022. In January 2023, through the subscription of a capital increase with an investment of 10 million, TIP performed the acquisition of a 28.5% stake in Simbiosi S.r.l., the parent company of several activities that develop technologies, solutions and patents to be used in many applications aimed at saving natural resources (air, water, materials and soil) and energy. Following further purchases on the market, the stake in Elica rose to 21.38% of the share capital. The purchases of treasury shares also continued, for around 5 million. The results for the first three months of 2023 already communicated by the main listed companies, Amplifon S.p.A., Hugo Boss AG, Interpump Group S.p.A., Moncler S.p.A., Prysmian S.p.A. and Roche Bobois are very positive, still growing compared to the record year 2022, thus continuing to demonstrate their ability not only to successfully face moments in which there are a lot of much talks about a possible slowdown, but even more to capitalize on their leadership positions in their respective markets. The data of OVS S.p.A. for the year ended January 31, 2023 were very positive too. For Sesa S.p.A. the first nine months ended 31 January 2023 recorded further record results. Elica has seen a slowdown in sales, but, based on the information received, it should have gained market share in the sector. Following the approval by the Board of Directors of the document "A Culture of Sustainability", which took place on March 15, 2023, which further confirmed and analytically detailed TIP's commitment - moreover historically consolidated - on ESG issues, the activities related to the commitments set out in the document continue. 2 The activities of other direct and indirect equity investments also achieved positive results so far, after the excellent results of 2022. In particular Alpitour S.p.A. having overcome the tourism crisis due to Covid, restarted with a rapid growth in turnover, orders and profitability beyond the most optimistic forecasts. In the current financial year, the profitability of the Alpitour group in record years should therefore be exceeded, even significantly if there will be no events that are currently unforeseeable. Eataly S.p.A., with the entry of the new CEO, has regained momentum showing a good recovery in revenues and margins. Even if the long-term performance, highlighted by the usual graph of the TIP share at 12 May 2023, over the past ten years, demonstrates an excellent performance of the share - +446.3% - both in absolute terms and with respect to the main national and international indexes and the total return(1), again over ten years, of the TIP share was 493.4%, which corresponds to an average datum of approximately 50%, and to a compound datum of 19.5%, the listing price results at a significant discount compared to analysts' target price updates, all above 12 euros per share. The V.I.N. it's about 13 euros. 12,5 10,5 8,5 6,5 4,5 2,5 0,5 + 446, 3% IT Star +2 7 3,9% asdaq +2 5 6,5% S&P 500 +1 5 2,3% D OW JONES + 1 1 9,9% F TSE Small Cap +9 9 ,6% F TSE MIB +5 9 ,3% MSC I Eur +4 9 ,2% TIP processing based on data collected on May 12, 2023 at 6:16 PM, source Bloomberg (1) Total return source Bloomberg SIGNIFICANT EVENTS AFTER MARCH 31, 2023 In April, a new treasury share purchase program was launched up to a maximum of a further no. 5,000,000 shares to be completed by October 27, 2024. In May, TIP reached an agreement to acquire 51% of Investindesign S.p.A., a company that currently holds the majority share capital of Italian Design Brands S.p.A. ("IDB"), an agreement whose execution is conditional on the stock market listing of IDB by 30 June 2023. The listing process is at a very advanced stage. TIP will invest 72 million for the purchase of 50.7% of the capital of Investindesign, attributing to IDB an economic capital value (so-called equity value) of 220 million. 3 IDB is the operating parent company of an Italian furniture and design hub active - through numerous investments in companies operating in these sectors - in the production of high-end articles, with prestigious brands, including Gervasoni, Meridiani, Davide Groppi, Flexalighting, AXOLight, Very Wood, Saba, Gamma Arredamenti, Dandy Home, Miton and Binova. The group also includes two companies - Cenacchi International and Modar - specialized in the luxury contract with some of the most prestigious international fashion maison. The products made by IDB's investee companies are distributed and sold by third parties through approximately 4,500 points of sale. In 2022 the IDB group achieved a pro forma turnover (including for the full year also the total turnover of the companies acquired during the year) of approximately 266 million, with an Ebitda of over 49 million. The IDB group has created an aggregation platform in the fragmented sector of the production of furniture and lighting Made in Italy and has grown essentially through acquisitions. It currently has 650 people employed and in 2022 exported around 75% of its global turnover. TIP also has the possibility to request the release, by the current Investindesign shareholders, of a call option to acquire a further 20% of the capital of Investindesign in the interest of natural and/or legal persons to be named, at present identifiable as the shareholders of Asset Italia S.p.A., exercisable until 15 July 2023, under the same conditions as the acquisition of 50.7%. The purchases of treasury shares and the usual active management of liquidity also continued. BUSINESS OUTLOOK The terrors and dramatizations that had characterized the last months of 2022 are now less present, at least partially. Inflation is now showing signs of easing in much of the industrialized world, even if official interest rates continue to be raised by the main central banks and market rates remain high. The costs of many raw materials have greatly reduced and this phenomenon is improving the margins of many companies. Given these events, the bankruptcies of some American banks are surprising, but it is now evident how harmful the deregulation policy carried out by the US government has been in the past years. Months ago we underlined the irrational fears we were living with, pumped up by so many economists, commentators, the media; now there are talks about possible slight slowdowns of the economy in the second half of the year. It could be, even if the orders of many groups would seem not to indicate it. In this scenario, however, we are always very satisfied with the performance of the investee companies which, with their leadership, demonstrate - almost all of them - on the one hand still excellent performance and, on the other, an ability to resist crises - now that we have also experienced the effect of a pandemic and of a war - truly exceptional. As known, all our subsidiaries have also very low levels of debt so, even a level of interest rates which is hitting many companies hard, to the "TIP world" shouldn't cause particular problems. On the contrary, we should strengthen both in absolute terms and with respect to our competitors and put ourselves in a position - as in the IDB case - to seize opportunities that the stock markets and private equity markets are presumably unable to finalize. TREASURY SHARES The treasury shares in portfolio at March 31, 2023 totalled 17,286,260, equal to 9.375% of the share capital. At May 12, 2023, treasury shares in portfolio totalled 17,273,689, equal to 9.369% of the share capital. 4 The Manager in charge of preparing the corporate accounting documents Claudio Berretti declares, pursuant to paragraph 2 of art. 154-bis of the Consolidated Law on Finance, that the accounting information contained in this press release corresponds to the documentary results, books and accounting records. Attachments: consolidated income statement and consolidated statement of financial position as at 31 March 2023. Milan, May 15, 2023 TIP - TAMBURI INVESTMENT PARTNERS S.P.A. IS AN INDEPENDENT AND DIVERSIFIED INDUSTRIAL GROUP WITH THAT INVESTED, AMONG DIRECT INVESTEMENTS AND/OR CLUB DEALS, MORE THAN 5 BILLION EURO (AT TODAY VALUES) IN COMPANIES DEFINED AS "EXCELLENT" FROM AN ENTREPRENEURIAL POINT OF VIEW. CURRENTLY TIP HAS DIRECT OR INDIRECT INTEREST IN LISTED AND UNLISTED COMPANIES INCLUDING: ALIMENTIAMOCI, ALKEMY, ALPITOUR, AMPLIFON, ASSET ITALIA, AZIMUT BENETTI, BENDING SPOONS, BETA UTENSILI, BUZZOOLE, CENTY, CHIORINO, DIGITAL MAGICS, DOVEVIVO, EATALY, ELICA, ENGINEERING, FAGERHULT, HUGO BOSS, INTERPUMP, ITACA, LANDI RENZO, LIMONTA, LIO FACTORY, MONCLER, MONRIF, MULAN, OCTO TELEMATICS, OVS, PRYSMIAN, ROCHE BOBOIS, SESA, SIMBIOSI, STARTIP, TALENT GARDEN, TELESIA E VIANOVA. Contacts: Alessandra Gritti CEO - Investor Relator Tel. 02 8858801 mail: gritti@tamburi.it This press release is also available on the company's web site www.tipspa.it and disclosed by 1Info SDIR and 1Info Storage system (www.1info.it). 5 Attachments Original Link

