    TIP   IT0003153621

TAMBURI INVESTMENT PARTNERS S.P.A.

(TIP)
Tamburi Investment Partners S p A : CHANGE OF 2021 CORPORATE EVENTS CALENDAR

09/24/2021 | 01:12pm EDT
CHANGE OF 2021 CORPORATE EVENTS CALENDAR

Tamburi Investment Partners S.p.A. ("TIP" - tip.mi) an independent and diversified industrial group listed on the Star segment of Borsa Italiana S.p.A. announces that the Board of Directors for the approval of the third quarter consolidated interim report of the year, will be held on November 10, 2021, instead of November 11, 2021 as previously communicated.

Milan, September 24, 2021

TIP - TAMBURI INVESTMENT PARTNERS S.P.A. IS AN INDEPENDENT AND DIVERSIFIED INDUSTRIAL GROUP WITH THAT SO FAR INVESTED, AMONG DIRECT INVESTEMENTS AND/OR CLUB DEALS, MORE THAN 3 BILLION EURO IN COMPANIES DEFINED AS "EXCELLENT" FROM AN ENTREPRENEURIAL POINT OF VIEW. CURRENTLY TIP HAS INVESTMENTS IN LISTED AND UNLISTED COMPANIES INCLUDING: ALIMENTIAMOCI, ALKEMY, ALPITOUR, AMPLIFON, ASSET ITALIA, AZIMUT BENETTI, BE, BETA UTENSILI, BENDING SPOONS, BUZZOOLE, CENTY, CHIORINO, DIGITAL MAGICS, DOVEVIVO, EATALY, ELICA, FAGERHULT, FERRARI, HUGO BOSS, INTERPUMP, ITACA, MONCLER, MONRIF, OCTO TELEMATICS, OVS, PRYSMIAN, ROCHE BOBOIS, SESA, STARTIP, STELLANTIS, TALENT GARDEN, TELESIA, TIPO AND VIANOVA.

Contacts: Alessandra Gritti

CEO - Investor Relator

Tel. 02 8858801 mail: gritti@tamburi.it

This press release is also available on the company's web site www.tipspa.itand disclosed by 1Info SDIR and 1Info Storage system (www.1info.it).

ANNUAL CALENDAR OF 2021 CORPORATE EVENTS

Tip announces the dates for its upcoming Board of Directors' Meetings and Shareholders' Meetings for the approval of financial results

march 12, 2021 board of directors for the approval of the draft financial statements for the 2020 and consolidated financial statements of tamburi investment partners group

____________________________________________________________________________________________________

april 29, 2021

ordinary shareholders' meeting (first call) for the approval of the

financial statements 2020

april 30, 2021

ordinary shareholders' meeting (second call) for the approval of

the financial statements 2020

____________________________________________________________________________________________________

may 14, 2021

board of directors

for the approval of the first quarter

consolidated interim

report of the year of tamburi investment

partners group

____________________________________________________________________________________________________

september 9, 2021 board of directors for the approval of the consolidated half-year interim report of the year of the tamburi investment partners group

____________________________________________________________________________________________________

november 10, 2021 board of directors for the approval of the third quarter consolidated interim report of the year of the tamburi investment partners group

____________________________________________________________________________________________________

The above dates may be subject to change. In this case specific prior notice will be provided.

Milan, September 24, 2021

Disclaimer

TIP - Tamburi Investment Partners S.p.A. published this content on 24 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 September 2021 17:11:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
