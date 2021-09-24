Tamburi Investment Partners S p A : CHANGE OF 2021 CORPORATE EVENTS CALENDAR

CHANGE OF 2021 CORPORATE EVENTS CALENDAR

Tamburi Investment Partners S.p.A. ("TIP" - tip.mi) an independent and diversified industrial group listed on the Star segment of Borsa Italiana S.p.A. announces that the Board of Directors for the approval of the third quarter consolidated interim report of the year, will be held on November 10, 2021, instead of November 11, 2021 as previously communicated.

Milan, September 24, 2021

