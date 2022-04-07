Tamburi Investment Partners S p A : Deposit of the slates for the appointment of the board of directors

DEPOSIT OF THE SLATES FOR THE APPOINTMENT OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Tamburi Investment Partners S.p.A. ("TIP" - tip.mi), independent and diversified industrial group listed on the Euronext STAR Milan segment of Borsa Italiana S.p.A. announces that with reference to the ordinary shareholders' meeting of Tamburi Investment Partners S.p.A. have been presented the following slates of candidates:

Slate n. 1:by the shareholders Lippiuno S.r.l, Giovanni Tamburi, Alessandra Gritti and Claudio Berretti owners a total of 20,883,624 ordinary shares equal to 11.326% of the share capital;

Slate n. 2:by the shareholders: Algebris Ucits Funds Plc Algebris Core Italy Fund; Amundi Asset Management SGR S.p.A. fund manager: Amundi Risparmio Italia, Amundi Sviluppo Italia; Arca Fondi Sgr S.P.A. fund manager: Fondo Arca Economia Reale Equity Italia, Fondo Arca Economia Reale Bilanciato Italia 30, Fondo Arca Azioni Italia, Fondo Arca Economia Reale Bilanciato Italia 55; Eurizon Capital S.A. fund manager: Eurizon Fund sector Eurizon Fund - Equity Italy Smart Volatility; Eurizon Capital Sgr S.P.A fund manager: Eurizon Progetto Italia 20, Eurizon Pir Italia 30, Eurizon Am Mito 50 (Multiasset Italian Opportunities 50), Eurizon Am Mito 95 (Multiasset Italian Opportunities 95), Eurizon Am Mito 25 (Multiasset Italian Opportunities 25), Eurizon Progetto Italia 70, Eurizon Pir Italia Azioni, Eurizon Azioni Pmi Italia, Eurizon Progetto Italia 40; Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking Asset Management Sgr S.P.A. fund manager: Piano Bilanciato Italia 30, Piano Bilanciato Italia 50, Piano Azioni Italia; Generali Investments Luxembourg SA fund manager: Generali Smart Fund Pir Evoluzione Italia, Generali Smart Funds Pir Valore Italia; Mediolanum International Funds Limited - Challenge Funds - Challenge Italian Equity; Mediolanum Gestione Fondi Sgr S.P.A. fund manager Mediolanum Flessibile Futuro Italia and Mediolanum Flessibile Sviluppo Italia owners a total of 5,799,902 ordinary shares equal to 3.146% of the share capital.

The documents of the above slate are available at the Company's registered office, with the mechanism for the central storage used by the Company(www.1info.it)and on the Company's websitewww.tipspa.itin the section "Corporate Governance/Shareholders meeting /Documents".

Milan, April 7, 2022

