PRESS RELEASE

Tamburi Investment Partners S.p.A. ("TIP" - tip.mi), an independent and diversified industrial group listed on the Euronext STAR Milan segment of Borsa Italiana S.p.A. which invests in excellent entrepreneurial companies, announces that, following the approval by the company's Board of Directors, the procedure for the increased voting right along with the form for requesting the increasing of voting right have been made available at the company's registered office and on the company's website www.tipspa.it in the "Corporate Governance/Increased Voting Right" section.

Milan, May 30 2024

TIP - TAMBURI INVESTMENT PARTNERS S.P.A. IS AN INDEPENDENT AND DIVERSIFIED INDUSTRIAL GROUP WITH THAT INVESTED, AMONG DIRECT INVESTEMENTS AND/OR CLUB DEALS, MORE THAN 5 BILLION EURO (AT TODAY VALUES) IN COMPANIES DEFINED AS "EXCELLENT" FROM AN ENTREPRENEURIAL POINT OF VIEW AND WITH A LONG-TERM APPROACH OF STRATEGIC SUPPORT AND GROWTH IN VALUE. CURRENTLY TIP HAS DIRECT OR INDIRECT INTEREST IN LISTED AND UNLISTED COMPANIES INCLUDING: ALIMENTIAMOCI, ALKEMY, ALPITOUR, AMPLIFON, APOTECA NATURA, ASSET ITALIA, AZIMUT BENETTI, BASICNET, BENDING SPOONS, BETA UTENSILI, BUZZOOLE, CENTY, CHIORINO, DEXELANCE, DOVEVIVO, EATALY, ELICA, ENGINEERING, HUGO BOSS, INTERPUMP, ITACA, LANDI RENZO, LIMONTA, LIO FACTORY, MONCLER, MONRIF, MULAN, OCTO TELEMATICS, OVS, ROCHE BOBOIS, SESA, SIMBIOSI, STARTIP, TALENT GARDEN, TELESIA, VIANOVA AND ZEST.

Contacts: Alessandra Gritti

CEO - Investor Relator

Tel. 02 8858801 mail: gritti@tamburi.it

This press release is also available on the company's web site www.tipspa.it and disclosed by 1Info SDIR and 1Info Storage system (www.1info.it).