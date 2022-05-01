Tamburi Investment Partners S p A : EXTENSION TO 20 MAY 2022 OF THE TERM OF THE LETTER OF INTENT FOR THE PURCHASE OF A STAKE EQUAL TO 43.209% OF THE SHARE CAPITAL OF BE SHAPING THE FUTURE S.P.A. BY ENGINEERING S.P.A.

EXTENSION TO 20 MAY 2022 OF THE TERM OF THE LETTER OF INTENT FOR THE PURCHASE OF A STAKE EQUAL TO 43.209% OF THE SHARE CAPITAL OF BE SHAPING THE FUTURE S.P.A. BY ENGINEERING S.P.A.

Tamburi Investment Partners S.p.A. ("TIP" - tip.mi), an independent and diversified industrial group listed on the Euronext STAR Milan segment of the Italian Stock Exchange, announce that today, on one hand, a group of shareholders (collectively the "Sellers") of Be Shaping the Future S.p.A., a company listed on the Euronext STAR Milan segment of the Italian Stock Exchange ("Be" or the "Company" and, together with its subsidiaries and businesses, the "Be Group"), which includes TIP, Stefano Achermann and his subsidiary Innishboffin S.r.l. and

Carlo Achermann and his subsidiary Carma Consulting S.r.l., and, on the other hand, Engineering Ingegneria

Informatica S.p.A. ("Engineering") together with its direct and indirect controlling companies headed by the private equity funds advised by Bain Capital Private Equity (Europe) LLP or its affiliates ("Bain Capital Private Equity") and NB Renaissance, have agreed to renew the letter of intents entered into on 11 February 2022 (and disseminated to the market on the same date) and expired on 30 April 2022, at the same terms and conditions, except for the final term which will be extended from 30 April 2022 to 20 May 2022 (the "LOI").

As previously communicated, the LOI includes, inter alia, the main terms of an agreement aimed at the purchase of a stake equal to 43.209% of Be (45.630% fully diluted by the treasury shares) by Engineering (through a wholly owned corporate vehicle (the "Purchaser")) from the Sellers (the "Purchase") at a unitary price - already taking into account the dividend proposed to the shareholders' meeting in the amount of 0.03 Euro per share - of Euro 3.45 per Be share (the "Unitary Purchase Price"). If the Purchase is completed, Engineering and the Purchaser will be obliged to launch a mandatory tender offer over all the Be shares not purchased as part of the Transaction, pursuant to Articles 102 and 106 of Legislative Decree 58/1998 (the "Mandatory Tender Offer") for a price equal to the Unitary Purchase Price, aimed at de-listing Be from the Milan Stock Exchange (the "Transaction").

The parties have agreed to renew and extend the LOI due to the volume and complexity of the activities required before binding agreements relating to the Transaction could be signed by the Purchaser and the Sellers (the

"Binding Agreements").

In particular: (i) Engineering has substantially concluded its due diligence activities on the Be Group's information as at 31 December 2021 without identifying any material issues that would, as of this date, lead Engineering to consider the outcome of the due diligence to not be satisfactory; (ii) the negotiation and drafting between the parties of the Binding Agreements and the process of obtaining the financing necessary for the Transaction are still ongoing. Once completed, the Transaction also requires the final approval by the competent corporate bodies of the Sellers, Engineering and its parent companies, as well as the investment committees of the funds Bain Capital Private Equity and NB Renaissance.

Lastly, as previously communicated, following the execution of the Binding Agreements and the approval of the Transaction, the closing of the Purchase and the consequent launch of the Mandatory Tender Offer shall, however, be subject to the following conditions: (i) the fulfilment of all the authorisations and consents required by law (antitrust, golden power, etc.), (ii) the achievement by the Purchaser of agreements with shareholders of the Company other than the Sellers concerning the commitment to transfer to the Purchaser further Be shares which,

added to the shares acquired from the Sellers, result in a total shareholding in Be equal to more than 50% of the Company's voting shares and (iii) the actual availability of the resources necessary to carry out the Purchase of the Sellers' shares already object of the LOI and, more generally, the Transaction.

With reference to point (ii) above, it should also be noted that discussions are under way with certain shareholders of Be (other than the Sellers) in order to explore their willingness to sell their shares in Be at the same time as (and subject to) those of the Sellers and at the same Unitary Purchase Price; should this willingness be formalised, it will be subject of separate press release to the market.

Milan, May 1, 2022

TIP - TAMBURI INVESTMENT PARTNERS S.P.A. IS AN INDEPENDENT AND DIVERSIFIED INDUSTRIAL GROUP WITH THAT INVESTED,

AMONG DIRECT INVESTEMENTS AND/OR CLUB DEALS, MORE THAN 5 BILLION EURO (AT TODAY VALUES) IN COMPANIES DEFINED

AS "EXCELLENT" FROM AN ENTREPRENEURIAL POINT OF VIEW. CURRENTLY TIP HAS INVESTMENTS IN LISTED AND UNLISTED

COMPANIES INCLUDING: ALIMENTIAMOCI, ALKEMY, ALPITOUR, AMPLIFON, ASSET ITALIA, AZIMUT BENETTI, BE, BETA UTENSILI,

BENDING SPOONS, BUZZOOLE, CENTY, CHIORINO, DIGITAL MAGICS, DOVEVIVO, EATALY, ELICA, FAGERHULT, FERRARI, HUGO

BOSS, INTERPUMP, ITACA, LIMONTA, LIO FACTORY, MONCLER, MONRIF, OCTO TELEMATICS, OVS, PRYSMIAN, ROCHE BOBOIS,

SESA, STARTIP, TALENT GARDEN, TELESIA AND VIANOVA.

Contacts: Alessandra Gritti

CEO - Investor Relator

Tel. 02 8858801 mail: gritti@tamburi.it

This press release is also available on the company's web site www.tipspa.it and disclosed by 1Info SDIR and 1Info Storage system(www.1info.it).