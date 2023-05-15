Advanced search
    TIP   IT0003153621

TAMBURI INVESTMENT PARTNERS S.P.A.

(TIP)
2023-05-15
8.790 EUR   +0.57%
12:25pTamburi Investment Partners S P A : Filed the additional periodic information as at March 31, 2023
PU
10:54aTamburi increases pro forma profit in quarter; revenues rise
AN
10:45aTamburi Investment Partners S P A : Approved the quarterly consolidated financial report as at March 31, 2023
PU
Tamburi Investment Partners S p A : Filed the additional periodic information as at March 31, 2023

05/15/2023
PRESS RELEASE

Tamburi Investment Partners S.p.A. ("TIP" - tip.mi), independent and diversified industrial group listed on the Euronext STAR Milan segment of Borsa Italiana S.p.A., announces that the additional periodic information as at March 31, 2023, was filed today at the headquarters office and in the mechanism for the central storage (www.1info.it).

This document is also available on the Company's website www.tipspa.it in the Investor Relations/Annual and quarterly reports.

Milan, May 15, 2023

TIP - TAMBURI INVESTMENT PARTNERS S.P.A. IS AN INDEPENDENT AND DIVERSIFIED INDUSTRIAL GROUP WITH THAT INVESTED, AMONG DIRECT INVESTEMENTS AND/OR CLUB DEALS, MORE THAN 5 BILLION EURO (AT TODAY VALUES) IN COMPANIES DEFINED AS "EXCELLENT" FROM AN ENTREPRENEURIAL POINT OF VIEW. CURRENTLY TIP HAS DIRECT OR INDIRECT INTEREST IN LISTED AND UNLISTED COMPANIES INCLUDING: ALIMENTIAMOCI, ALKEMY, ALPITOUR, AMPLIFON, ASSET ITALIA, AZIMUT BENETTI, BENDING SPOONS, BETA UTENSILI, BUZZOOLE, CENTY, CHIORINO, DIGITAL MAGICS, DOVEVIVO, EATALY, ELICA, ENGINEERING, FAGERHULT, HUGO BOSS, INTERPUMP, ITACA, LANDI RENZO, LIMONTA, LIO FACTORY, MONCLER, MONRIF, MULAN, OCTO TELEMATICS, OVS, PRYSMIAN, ROCHE BOBOIS, SESA, SIMBIOSI, STARTIP, TALENT GARDEN, TELESIA E VIANOVA.

Contacts: Alessandra Gritti

CEO - Investor Relator

Tel. 02 8858801 mail: gritti@tamburi.it

This press release is also available on the company's web site www.tipspa.it and disclosed by 1Info SDIR and 1Info Storage system (www.1info.it).

Disclaimer

TIP - Tamburi Investment Partners S.p.A. published this content on 15 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 May 2023 16:24:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 5,00 M 5,43 M 5,43 M
Net income 2023 32,0 M 34,8 M 34,8 M
Net Debt 2023 417 M 453 M 453 M
P/E ratio 2023 46,0x
Yield 2023 1,37%
Capitalization 1 461 M 1 587 M 1 587 M
EV / Sales 2023 376x
EV / Sales 2024 334x
Nbr of Employees 13
Free-Float 45,8%
Technical analysis trends TAMBURI INVESTMENT PARTNERS S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 8,74 €
Average target price 12,35 €
Spread / Average Target 41,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alessandra Gritti Vice Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Giovanni Tamburi Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Giuseppe Ferrero Independent Non-Executive Director
Manuela Mezzetti Independent Non-Executive Director
Daniela Anna Gym Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TAMBURI INVESTMENT PARTNERS S.P.A.19.56%1 587
BLACKROCK, INC.-8.97%96 612
UBS GROUP AG0.17%57 446
APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, INC.-2.01%35 671
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-11.80%31 684
AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL, INC.-5.79%30 559
