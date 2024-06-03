Press release

Tamburi Investment Partners S.p.A. ("TIP" - tip.mi), an independent and diversified industrial group listed on the Euronext STAR Milan segment of Borsa Italiana S.p.A. which invests in several excellent entrepreneurial companies, announces that on June 4, 2024 will hold meeting with investors regarding the issuance of the new Bond 2024 - 2029.

The related presentation is available on the company web site www.tipspa.it under section "Investor Relations/ TIP Bonds 2024-2029/Other Documents".

Milan, June 3, 2024

TIP - TAMBURI INVESTMENT PARTNERS S.P.A. IS AN INDEPENDENT AND DIVERSIFIED INDUSTRIAL GROUP WITH THAT INVESTED, AMONG DIRECT INVESTMENTS AND/OR CLUB DEALS, MORE THAN 5 BILLION EURO (AT TODAY VALUES) IN COMPANIES DEFINED AS "EXCELLENT" FROM AN ENTREPRENEURIAL POINT OF VIEW AND WITH A LONG-TERM APPROACH, OF STRATEGIC SUPPORT AND GROWTH IN VALUE. CURRENTLY TIP HAS DIRECT OR INDIRECT INTEREST IN LISTED AND UNLISTED COMPANIES INCLUDING: ALIMENTIAMOCI, ALKEMY, ALPITOUR, AMPLIFON, APOTECA NATURA, ASSET ITALIA, AZIMUT BENETTI, BASICNET, BENDING SPOONS, BETA UTENSILI, BUZZOOLE, CENTY, CHIORINO, DEXELANCE, DOVEVIVO, EATALY, ELICA, ENGINEERING, HUGO BOSS, INTERPUMP, ITACA, LANDI RENZO, LIMONTA, LIO FACTORY, MONCLER, MONRIF, MULAN, OCTO TELEMATICS, OVS, ROCHE BOBOIS, SESA, SIMBIOSI, STARTIP, TALENT GARDEN, TELESIA, VIANOVA AND ZEST.

Contacts: Alessandra Gritti

CEO - Investor Relator

Tel. 02 8858801 mail: gritti@tamburi.it

This press release is also available on the company's web site www.tipspa.itand disclosed by 1Info SDIR and 1Info Storage system (www.1info.it).

1