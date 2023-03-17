Tamburi Investment Partners S p A : Letter to the shareholders
Dear Shareholders,
last year we postponed this letter for a few weeks to try to understand what consequences - economically, of course - the war in Ukraine might have triggered. At that time only a few people would have imagined that a year later we would have still been in such an uncertain situation. Un- fortunately, we are still there.
In the meantime we have found out the importance of Ukraine: from cast iron to wheat, from so many raw materials to so much labor force, just to mention the first things that come to mind, we have experienced many shortages, with potential severe consequences for many companies.
Not to mention the energy crisis that such a war unleashed.
Almost unbelievably, however, many companies have been able to react positively, finding out alternative sources, governments have found solutions - at least temporary - to the energy issue; as a result today there is a far more serene environment than the one that we experienced months ago and that seemed to last until the end of 2022 and even for the years to follow.
Almost all of TIP's investee companies posted another record year. TIP
closed the 2022 fiscal year with profits of 139 million.
The ten-year TIP stock chart shows an interesting story.
TIP STOCK VS DIFFERENT INDEXES FROM 10/3/2013 TO 10/3/2023
Total return TIP a 10 anni (source: Bloomberg): +428%
12,5
10,5
8,5
6,5
4,5
2,5
0,5
+379.9%
IT Star
+310.7%
Nasdaq
+241.7%
S&P 500 +148.1%
Dow Jones
+120.4%
FTSE MIB
+69.5%
MSCI Eur
+52.0%
Despite the interest of such a story, both in absolute and relative terms, while TIP has provided you, so far, a ten year average annual return in the range of 43%, the share price does not reflect the current economic, financial and valuation fundamentals of the TIP group.
The discount on N.I.V.1 - i.e. our interpretation of Net Asset Value - remains at very high, absurd level, despite our continuous efforts in explaining that very few companies in Europe have the same level of excel- lence, profitability, growth, diversification and track record like us.
Listed companies
Sales
Ebitda
NFP /
2022 vs
margin Adj.
Ebitda Adj.
2021
2022
8.8%
24.8%
1.6x
1.3%
10.3%
0.5x
31.1%
18.6%
Cash
29.5%
23.7%
1.1x
27.2%
34.4%
Cash
1
11.0%
11.3%
1.0x
26.2%
9.3%
1.0x
2
22.3%
21.1%
Cash
3
17.4%
7.3%
Cash
Average
19.4%
17.9%
1
Revenue figures for FY 2022 (ending January 2023)
- Bloomberg
consensus EBITDA
2
Revenue figures for FY 2022 - Bloomberg consensus EBITDA
3
Revenues and Ebitda reflect guidance data (April 2023) reported by
Sesa Group - NFP from Bloomberg consensus
Private companies
Sales
Ebitda
NFP /
2022 vs
margin Adj.
Ebitda
2021
2022
Adjusted
4
50.8%
4.2%
2,7x-2,9x,x
5
22.8%
10.0%
Cash
39.3%
n.a.
n.a.
10.9%
11.4%
2.9x
18.3%
25.7%
Cash
118.1%
n.m.
n.m.
30.2%
4.1%
n.m.
12.6%
20.6%
Cash
11.3%
27.3%
Cash
Average
34.9%
14.7%
4
Management's 'what if' estimate on FY results October 23
5
Fiscal year figure as at 31 August 2022
Looking at the table and the trend of the stock price is even more clear how is inexplicable, also in relative terms. Based on analysts' target prices in the range 10 - 12 euros per share, implying capital gains on net invested capital at the current market prices of listed investees well in excess of one billion euro and around two billion (based on Net Intrinsic Value), the current stock price is - objectively - very penalized.
1 N.I.V. - Net Intrinsic Value - internal calculation of the aggregate valuation of the shares held in the investees based on the business plans prepared by us.
In fact at current prices TIP's portfolio (net of debt, of course) is worth almost two billion, a figure that implies about 1.4 billion euros in capital gains, and furthermore while at the values we obtained by assessing their expected growth, the assets may be worth around 3 bil- lion. Is it reasonable that a group that has recorded these numbers, which also during 2022 had remarkable and further increasing profita- bility, capitalizes only 1.4 billion ? We can't explain it. Also because the biggest collapses observed in many markets in 2022 can be attributed to excessive valuation on technological companies, not to the stocks of solid groups such as Prysmian, Moncler, Interpump, OVS, Roche Bobois, Sesa, or Amplifon, which are continuing to perform very well.
Furthermore TIP Group also has investments in unlisted companies such as Alpitour, Azimut Benetti, Bending Spoons, Beta, Chiorino, Limonta, just to name few of the largest ones, which further confirm the levels of solidity, excellence and leadership, a profitability at the top of the respective sectors and, especially, a considerable further potential.
Moreover, for an even more comprehensive analysis, sectorial diversification and seniority are aspects to be borne in mind.
N.I.V. - NET INTRINSIC VALUE
NIV by industry
NIV by year of investment
INDUSTRIAL, HEALTHCARE
37%
BEFORE 2008
17%
∼ 2,6 BILLION
SINCE 2009/2010
3%
IT, DIGITAL, INNOVATION
16%
SINCE 2011/2012
7%
∼ 14 EURO PER
LUXURY AND DESIGN
18%
SINCE 2013/2014
9%
SHARE
APPAREL, HIGH-END FOOD
13%
SINCE 2015/2016
9%
> 2 BILLION OF
SINCE 2017/2018
10%
TOURISM
5%
CAPITAL GAINS
SINCE 2019/2020
25%
OTHER
11%
(on net invested capital)
SINCE 2021/2023
20%
As a matter of fact, apart from feeling sorry for you and for us, about the TIP stock performance, the aspect that has always been the most important one - i.e. the performance of the investee companies - continues to be excellent; their 2021 records have almost always been overcome by further rising turnovers and increasing profitability, making
2022 an exceptionally good fiscal year, despite the shadows everyone was seeing in recent months.
The complete structure of the group to date is as follows:
Listed companies
Private companies
11
Worldwide leader
4
StarTIP
European leader
10
Italian leader
In aggregate terms TIP group companies ended 2022 with more than 120,000 people, a turnover of more than 37 billion and an average profitability at Ebitda level that (taking out Alpitour, which is part of a particular sector and period) exceeds 16%, over 5 billion in absolute value.
To those who believe that 2022 has been an exceptionally good year only because of the widespread temporary willingness to spend and invest that has characterized much of the post-pandemic world, we reply that now the order backlog of almost all of our companies are around all-time higher level, so - at least for the time being - demand in many sectors remains vibrant and we have the perception that a sharp recession is unlikely, soon. Maybe a slowdown in growth is more likely to happen, due to the - healthy by the way - consolidation of the record results achieved so far; in any case strong and market-leading companies should not be affected by the current surge in inflation and the most recent declines in the prices of many commodities are causing margins to remain high.
In Italy the government appointed few months ago, certainly marked, at the beginning, a point in its favor by renaming the Ministry of Economic Development as "Ministry of the Enterprises and Made in Italy", thus giving a signal of attention to the ecosystem in which we have been operating for decades and which - as repeatedly mentioned - has almost never enjoyed special attention from previous governments. Of course a name is not a program, so we will have to see whether, on a practical level, this government is really willing to work in the interest of our country 's companies, in particular to strengthen the exporters.
This would be an epoch-making and important turning point because the Italian manufacturing base continues to be the strongest element of our entire economic system and, after years of lack of attention, if not outright adversity, a push in this direction could help to relaunch Ital- ian industry effectively. In the post-Covid era the Italian industry has proven to be far more dynamic than those of other countries, including those historically more structured and considered more robust. In fact, our flexibility - together with a re-examination of Asian supply chain - has proven to be successful and the smaller size of our companies has proved to be useful. But we must capitalise on these strengths.
It is also true that Italian companies, as in other countries, have been able to benefit from moratorium, guaranteed financing and various forms of state aids. This has helped, a lot. Now, however, our companies - driven by the very dynamic demand - must show that they are able to return to normality and to repay the (extra) debts issued to cope with the consequences of the pandemic.
Another hope at the policy guidelines level is that instruments will finally be put in place to encourage the investment of private savings towards companies, giving new life to PIR (individual long-term savings plans) and to all those categories of products that can, on one hand, allow private individuals to participate in the growth of companies and, on the other, support the equity shortage that has always characterised our companies. In this context, the steady increase in the number of companies listed on Euronext Growth is of great comfort. It demonstrates that in reality Italian entrepreneurs are not as refractory to equity markets as has been claimed for decades; they do, however, need
