Tamburi Investment Partners S p A : Letter to the shareholders

Dear Shareholders,

last year we postponed this letter for a few weeks to try to understand what consequences - economically, of course - the war in Ukraine might have triggered. At that time only a few people would have imagined that a year later we would have still been in such an uncertain situation. Un- fortunately, we are still there.

In the meantime we have found out the importance of Ukraine: from cast iron to wheat, from so many raw materials to so much labor force, just to mention the first things that come to mind, we have experienced many shortages, with potential severe consequences for many companies.

Not to mention the energy crisis that such a war unleashed.

Almost unbelievably, however, many companies have been able to react positively, finding out alternative sources, governments have found solutions - at least temporary - to the energy issue; as a result today there is a far more serene environment than the one that we experienced months ago and that seemed to last until the end of 2022 and even for the years to follow.

Almost all of TIP's investee companies posted another record year. TIP

closed the 2022 fiscal year with profits of 139 million.

The ten-year TIP stock chart shows an interesting story.

TIP STOCK VS DIFFERENT INDEXES FROM 10/3/2013 TO 10/3/2023

Total return TIP a 10 anni (source: Bloomberg): +428%