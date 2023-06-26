Investor presentation
Zurich, June 27, 2023
We should all feel nothing but shame for the reputation that finance has earned itself in the last few years, but if you manage to guide healthy capital from successful businesses and the assets of families that wish to invest them intelligently in companies that want to grow, you are genuinely doing one of the most beneficial jobs in the world.
DISCLAIMER
The information contained herein, particularly those regarding any possible or assumed future performance of the TIP Group, are or may be forward looking statements and in this respect they involve some risks and uncertainties.
Any reference to past performances shall not be taken as an indication of future performances.
The forward-looking statements and valuation indications may include statements regarding our (or our portfolio companies) plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events, future revenue or performance, financing needs, plans or intentions relating to acquisitions, investments or capital expenditures, business trends or other information that is not historical information. Forward-
looking statements are related to future, not past, events and are not guarantees of future performance. These statements are
based on current expectations and projections about future events and, by their nature, address matters that are, to different degrees, uncertain and subject to inherent risks and uncertainties. They relate to events and depend on circumstances that may or may not occur or exist in the future, and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on them.
TIP expressly disclaims and does not assume any responsibility nor liability in connection with any inaccuracies in any of the statements contained in this document or in connection with any use by any party of such forward-looking statements.
This document is being provided solely for information and may not be reproduced or redistributed.
This document does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any stock or securities.
The recent events in Ukraine and their impact on raw materials and energy costs could have an impact on our portfolio companies, even if their strong positioning and leadership should be a barrier against any heavy consequence on their profitability.
The market values reported in the presentation refer to the prices on April 21, 2023.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
page
INVESTMENT OVERVIEW
4
2021 - 2023 DYNAMISM
6
2022 RESULTS
7
TIP ENTERS INTO IN ITALIAN DESIGN BRANDS
8
VALUE CREATION
10
THE ITALIAN DIGITAL HUB
17
IPO TRACK RECORD AND PIPELINE
19
TIP SHARE PERFORMANCE
20
NET INTRINSIC VALUE
21
RECENT YEARS RESULTS COMPARISON
25
A CULTURE OF SUSTAINABILITY
26
Tamburi Investment Partners S.p.A.
5 billion of direct investments and club deals in leading companies
1) Limited risk thanks to light
2) Outstanding long term returns
diversification and great quality
for shareholders
31
companies
(11 worldwide leaders)
+516%1
total return T.I.P.
(last 10 years)
13,8 euro per share
Net Intrinsic Value2
1as at 21/4/2023 (Bloomberg); 2 analytical valuation of each investment elaborated by TIP considering the mid-term outlook of the companies
an independent and diversified industrial group
Listed companies
Private companies
StarTIP
Tamburi Investment Partners S.p.A.
11
Worldwide leader
4
European leader
10
Italian leader
5
