Presentation

September 2023

We should all feel nothing but shame for the reputation that finance has earned in the

last few years, but if you manage to guide healthy capital from successful businesses,

smart long term investors and entrepreneurial families towards companies really willing

to grow, you are doing one of the most beneficial jobs in the world.

Private and confidential

DISCLAIMER

The information contained herein, particularly those regarding any possible or assumed future

performance, are or may be forward looking statements and, in this respect, they involve some risks and uncertainties.

Any reference to past performances shall not be taken as an indication of future performances.

The statements contained herein are based on current logic expectations and projections.

TIP expressly disclaims and does not assume any responsibility nor liability in connection with any

inaccuracy in any of the statements contained in this document or in connection with any use by any

party of such current and / or forward-looking statements.

This document is being provided solely for information and cannot be reproduced or redistributed.

This document does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to

buy any stock or securities.

2

A unique crossroad among excellent companies and Italian prominent family offices

that has so far invested more than 5 billion euro and given life to the biggest Italian

network of minority but strategic and long term investments

more than 100

families involved and

hundreds of institutional

investors worldwide

investments in 33

excellent companies of

which 11 worldwide

leaders

Total return of T.I.P.

shares in last 10 years

+536%1

1as at 31/7/2023 (Bloomberg)

3

an independent, diversified and long term oriented industrial group, not a fund

Listed companies

Private companies

StarTIP

Tamburi Investment Partners S.p.A.

TIP actively participates to the boards of most of the investee companies

11

Worldwide leaders

in respective segments

4

European leaders

in respective segments

10

Italian leaders

in respective segments

4

Alpitour world

(6 years)*

Amplifon

(13 years)*

Azimut Benetti

(8 years)*

Beta Utensili

(7 years)*

Chiorino

(6 years)*

Eataly

(9 years)*

Elica

(4 years)*

Engineering

(1 year)*

Farmacie Apoteca

Natura

(2 months)*

* TIP's presence

MAIN INVESTMENTS

Italian absolute leaderin tourism: by far the biggest tour operator of the country, #26 hotels, a dedicated airline (# 6 Boeing 787 and #9 Boeing 737), plus many other related businesses, also online

By far worldwide leaderin the retail sector of hearing care with a global market share of around 12%, more than 9,400 points of sale in hearing aid solutions in almost every country

Worldwide leaderin the design and production of prestigious yachts (under the "Azimut" brand) and mega yachts (under the "Benetti" brand) with a production of 250 / 300 boats per year

One of the European leadersin the production and distribution of professional tools with more than 16,000 items into 30 product families

One of the European leadersas a pure-play provider of premium mission-critical and lightweight belting solutions

A leading worldwide playerin high end and niche food retail and direct distributor in several countries (mainly US and Italy) of top quality products to be marketed to a wide range of customers thanks to a superior value proposition

Worldwide leaderin design, production and distribution of high end technological and nice-looking tools (mainly cooking hoods) for ventilation and air filtration

An Italian leaderin digital transformation and IT system integration, mainly for medium / big groups, still expanding its global footprint, with around 15,000 employees and over 70 offices spread across Europe, US, and South America

The first Italianpharmacy network officially recognised as "benefit" that promotes also abroad an innovative concept based on conscious health and integration of the healthcare supply chain

private and confidential

5

this document does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any stock or securities

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

TIP - Tamburi Investment Partners S.p.A. published this content on 12 September 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 September 2023 15:19:05 UTC.