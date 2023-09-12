Presentation
September 2023
We should all feel nothing but shame for the reputation that finance has earned in the
last few years, but if you manage to guide healthy capital from successful businesses,
smart long term investors and entrepreneurial families towards companies really willing
to grow, you are doing one of the most beneficial jobs in the world.
A unique crossroad among excellent companies and Italian prominent family offices
that has so far invested more than 5 billion euro and given life to the biggest Italian
network of minority but strategic and long term investments
more than 100
families involved and
hundreds of institutional
investors worldwide
investments in 33
excellent companies of
which 11 worldwide
leaders
Total return of T.I.P.
shares in last 10 years
+536%1
1as at 31/7/2023 (Bloomberg)
an independent, diversified and long term oriented industrial group, not a fund
Listed companies
Private companies
StarTIP
Tamburi Investment Partners S.p.A.
TIP actively participates to the boards of most of the investee companies
11
Worldwide leaders
in respective segments
European leaders
in respective segments
10
Italian leaders
in respective segments
Alpitour world
(6 years)*
Amplifon
(13 years)*
Azimut Benetti
(8 years)*
Beta Utensili
(7 years)*
Chiorino
(6 years)*
Eataly
(9 years)*
Elica
(4 years)*
Engineering
(1 year)*
Farmacie Apoteca
Natura
(2 months)*
* TIP's presence
MAIN INVESTMENTS
Italian absolute leaderin tourism: by far the biggest tour operator of the country, #26 hotels, a dedicated airline (# 6 Boeing 787 and #9 Boeing 737), plus many other related businesses, also online
By far worldwide leaderin the retail sector of hearing care with a global market share of around 12%, more than 9,400 points of sale in hearing aid solutions in almost every country
Worldwide leaderin the design and production of prestigious yachts (under the "Azimut" brand) and mega yachts (under the "Benetti" brand) with a production of 250 / 300 boats per year
One of the European leadersin the production and distribution of professional tools with more than 16,000 items into 30 product families
One of the European leadersas a pure-play provider of premium mission-critical and lightweight belting solutions
A leading worldwide playerin high end and niche food retail and direct distributor in several countries (mainly US and Italy) of top quality products to be marketed to a wide range of customers thanks to a superior value proposition
Worldwide leaderin design, production and distribution of high end technological and nice-looking tools (mainly cooking hoods) for ventilation and air filtration
An Italian leaderin digital transformation and IT system integration, mainly for medium / big groups, still expanding its global footprint, with around 15,000 employees and over 70 offices spread across Europe, US, and South America
The first Italianpharmacy network officially recognised as "benefit" that promotes also abroad an innovative concept based on conscious health and integration of the healthcare supply chain
