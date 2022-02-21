Log in
Tamburi Investment Partners S p A : Presentation investor meeting, intermonte

02/21/2022 | 01:31pm EST
Investor presentation

Milan

February 22-23, 2022

We should all feel nothing but shame for the

reputation that finance has earned itself in

the last few years, but if you manage to guide healthy capital from successful businesses and the assets of families that wish to invest them intelligently in companies that want to grow, you are genuinely doing one of the most beneficial jobs in the world.

@TamburiTip

DISCLAIMER

The information contained herein, particularly the ones regarding any possible or assumed future performance of the TIP Group, are

or may be forward looking statements and in this respect they involve some risks and uncertainties.

Any reference to past performances shall not be taken as an indication of future performances.

These forward-looking statements may include statements regarding our (or our portfolio companies') plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events, future revenue or performance, financing needs, plans or intentions relating to acquisitions, investments or capital expenditures, business trends or other information that is not historical information. Forward-looking statements are

related to future, not past, events and are not guarantees of future performance. These statements are based on current

expectations and projections about future events and, by their nature, address matters that are, to different degrees, uncertain and are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties. They relate to events and depend on circumstances that may or may not occur or exist in the future, and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on them.

TIP expressly disclaims and does not assume any responsibility nor liability in connection with any inaccuracies in any of these forward-looking statements or in connection with any use by any party of such forward-looking statements.

This document is being provided solely for information and may not be reproduced or redistributed.

This presentation does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any stock or securities.

The market values reported in the presentation refer to the prices on February 18, 2022.

2

TABLE OF CONTENTS

page

INVESTMENT OVERVIEW

4

2021 - 2022 DYNAMISM

6

2021 TREND

7

AGREEMENT FOR THE SALE OF 43.2% OF BE

8

TIP ENTERS IN LIO FACTORY

9

IPO CHIORINO

11

TIP AT 25% OF LIMONTA GROUP

13

OVS: PREVIEW 2021

15

NEW EQUITY FOR COMPANIES IN TURNAROUND

16

TIP SHARE PERFORMANCE

17

THE ITALIAN DIGITAL HUB

18

NET INTRINSIC VALUE

20

2015 - 2021 INVESTMENTS

22

DIVESTMENTS

23

RECENT YEARS RESULTS COMPARISON

24

VALUE CREATION

25

ANNEX: INVESTMENTS DETAILS and A CULTURE OF SUSTAINABILITY

26

3

Tamburi Investment Partners S.p.A.

5 billion of direct investments and club deals in leading companies

1) Limited risk thanks to light

2) Outstanding long term

diversification and great quality

returns for shareholders

> 20

+640,8%1

13,02 euro per share

(10 worldwide leaders)

total return T.I.P.

Net Intrinsic Value

investments in portfolio

(last 10 years)

1as at 18/2/2022

4

an independent and diversified

industrial group

Listed companies

~430 mln Euro

~150 mln Euro

~45 mln Euro

~60 mln Euro

~ 1,4 bln Euro

~ 260 mln Euro

~ 120 mln Euro

~ 200 mln Euro

~ 380 mln Euro

~120 mln Euro

(TIP+club deal)

(club deal)

(init. 105)

(club deal)

(init. 120)

(club deal)

(club deal)

Private companies

~ 370 mln Euro

~40 mln Euro

~200 mln Euro

~35 mln Euro

~127 mln Euro

~89 mln Euro

6 mln Euro

11 mln Euro

(club deal)

(club deal)

(club deal)

(club deal)

(init. debt instr.)

(TIP investment)1

StarTIP

Tamburi Investment Partners S.p.A.

~1 mln Euro

~6 mln Euro

~20 mln Euro

~18 mln Euro

~10 mln Euro

~18 mln Euro

~34 mln Euro

~1 mln Euro

(club deal)

(club deal)

(club deal)

(club deal)

(club deal)

10

Worldwide leader

4

European leader

8

Italian leader

Market value as at 18/2/2022 for listed companies and cost initial investment for private companies.

5

1

Vianova formerly Welcome Italia

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

TIP - Tamburi Investment Partners S.p.A. published this content on 22 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2022
