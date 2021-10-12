Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Tamburi Investment Partners S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TIP   IT0003153621

TAMBURI INVESTMENT PARTNERS S.P.A.

(TIP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Tamburi Investment Partners S p A : Presentation - virtual star conference 2021 – Fall edition

10/12/2021 | 02:22pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Star conference

Milan

October 13-14, 2021

We should all feel nothing but shame for the

reputation that finance has earned itself in

the last few years, but if you manage to guide healthy capital from successful businesses and the assets of families that wish to invest them intelligently in companies that want to grow, you are genuinely doing one of the most beneficial jobs in the world.

@TamburiTip

DISCLAIMER

The information contained herein, particularly the ones regarding any possible or assumed future performance of the TIP Group, are

or may be forward looking statements and in this respect they involve some risks and uncertainties.

Any reference to past performances shall not be taken as an indication of future performances.

These forward-looking statements may include statements regarding our (or our portfolio companies') plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events, future revenue or performance, financing needs, plans or intentions relating to acquisitions, investments or capital expenditures, business trends or other information that is not historical information. Forward-looking statements are

related to future, not past, events and are not guarantees of future performance. These statements are based on current

expectations and projections about future events and, by their nature, address matters that are, to different degrees, uncertain and are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties. They relate to events and depend on circumstances that may or may not occur or exist in the future, and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on them.

TIP expressly disclaims and does not assume any responsibility nor liability in connection with any inaccuracies in any of these forward-looking statements or in connection with any use by any party of such forward-looking statements.

This document is being provided solely for information and may not be reproduced or redistributed.

This presentation does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any stock or securities.

The market values reported in the presentation refer to the prices on October 8, 2021.

2

TABLE OF CONTENTS

page

INVESTMENTS OVERVIEW

4

2021 DYNAMISM

6

2021 TREND

7

PARTIAL SALE OF PRYSMIAN SHARES

8

NEW EQUITY FOR COMPANIES IN TURNAROUND

9

TIP ACQUISITION OF TIPO AND BETA

10

TIP SHARE PERFORMANCE

11

THE ITALIAN DIGITAL HUB

12

NET INTRINSIC VALUE

14

2015 - 2021 INVESTMENTS

16

DIVESTMENTS

17

RECENT YEARS RESULTS COMPARISON

19

VALUE CREATION

20

2020 - 2021 PRIVATE COMPANIES UPDATE

21

ANNEX - INVESTMENTS DETAILS

22

ANNEX - A CULTURE OF SUSTAINABILITY

24

3

Tamburi Investment Partners S.p.A.

5 billion of direct investments and club deals in leading companies

1) Limited risk thanks to light

2)

Outstanding

long

term

diversification and great quality

returns for shareholders

> 20

+149,6%*

12,36 euro per share

(10 worldwide leaders)

total return T.I.P.

Net Intrinsic Value

investments in portfolio

(last 5 years)

*as at 8/10/2021

4

an independent and diversified

industrial group

Listed companies

~520 mln Euro

~130 mln Euro

~45 mln Euro

~55 mln Euro

~ 1,5 bln Euro

~ 290 mln Euro

~ 110 mln Euro

~ 160 mln Euro

~ 440 mln Euro

~90 mln Euro

(TIP+club deal)

(club deal)

(init. 105)

(club deal)

(init. 120)

(club deal)

(club deal)

Private companies

~ 320 mln Euro

~40 mln Euro

~200 mln Euro

~35 mln Euro

~127 mln Euro

6 mln Euro

11 mln Euro

(club deal)

(club deal)

(club deal)

(init. debt instr.)

(TIP investment)1

StarTIP

Tamburi Investment Partners S.p.A.

~1 mln Euro

~6 mln Euro

~20 mln Euro

~18 mln Euro

~10 mln Euro

~18 mln Euro

~34 mln Euro

~1 mln Euro

(club deal)

(club deal)

(club deal)

(club deal)

(club deal)

10

Worldwide leader

3

European leader

8

Italian leader

Market value as at 8/10/2021 for listed companies and cost initial investment for private companies. 1Vianova formerly Welcome Italia

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

TIP - Tamburi Investment Partners S.p.A. published this content on 12 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 October 2021 18:21:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about TAMBURI INVESTMENT PARTNERS S.P.A.
02:22pTAMBURI INVESTMENT PARTNERS S P A : Presentation - virtual star conference 2021 – Fa..
PU
02:12pTAMBURI INVESTMENT PARTNERS S P A : Attendance virtual star conference 2021 – fall e..
PU
09/27TAMBURI INVESTMENT PARTNERS S P A : Amendement of agreements with ovs shareholders-manager..
PU
09/24TAMBURI INVESTMENT PARTNERS S P A : Change of 2021 corporate events calendar
PU
09/23TAMBURI INVESTMENT PARTNERS S P A : Presentation investors meetings, Stifel
PU
09/22Tamburi Investment Partners S.p.A. announced that it has received 0.18 million in fund..
CI
09/21TAMBURI INVESTMENT PARTNERS S P A : Presentantion Virtual MidCap Conference, Amsterdam
PU
09/15TAMBURI INVESTMENT PARTNERS S P A : Presentation investor meeting, stifel
PU
09/15TAMBURI INVESTMENT PARTNERS S P A : Investors meeting
PU
09/09TAMBURI INVESTMENT PARTNERS S P A : Filed the consolidated half-year financial report at 3..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 6,40 M 7,39 M 7,39 M
Net income 2021 41,8 M 48,2 M 48,2 M
Net Debt 2021 155 M 179 M 179 M
P/E ratio 2021 36,4x
Yield 2021 1,10%
Capitalization 1 541 M 1 779 M 1 779 M
EV / Sales 2021 265x
EV / Sales 2022 273x
Nbr of Employees 12
Free-Float 60,0%
Chart TAMBURI INVESTMENT PARTNERS S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Tamburi Investment Partners S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TAMBURI INVESTMENT PARTNERS S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 9,11 €
Average target price 11,40 €
Spread / Average Target 25,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alessandra Gritti Vice Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Giovanni Tamburi Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Giuseppe Ferrero Independent Non-Executive Director
Alberto Capponi Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Manuela Mezzetti Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TAMBURI INVESTMENT PARTNERS S.P.A.32.22%1 784
MORGAN STANLEY41.97%177 512
THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION44.44%144 640
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.46.08%123 999
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED-12.72%48 159
CSC FINANCIAL CO., LTD.-15.63%31 478