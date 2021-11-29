Log in
    TIP   IT0003153621

TAMBURI INVESTMENT PARTNERS S.P.A.

(TIP)
Tamburi Investment Partners S p A : STANDARD ETHICS ASSIGNS SUSTAINABILITY RATING TO TIP

11/29/2021 | 10:31am EST
STANDARD ETHICS ASSIGNS SUSTAINABILITY RATING TO TIP

Tamburi Investment Partners S.p.A. ("TIP" - tip.mi), independent and diversified industrial group listed on the Euronext STAR Milan segment of Borsa Italiana S.p.A., announces that Standard Ethics, independent agency that analyses the sustainability policies implemented by companies, has assigned the Investment Grade rating to TIP (rating di EE-) stating that the Company "has begun implementing international sustainability recommendations in a credible manner, tailoring them to the particular nature of its business".

This important recognition certifies the good - historically consolidated - path followed by TIP in terms of sustainable approach to the business world and allows it to achieve one of the commitments that the Company has assumed with the approval of the "Sustainability Plan" set out in the document "Culture of Sustainability" (available in the specific section of the website).

Milan, November 29, 2021

TIP - TAMBURI INVESTMENT PARTNERS S.P.A. IS AN INDEPENDENT AND DIVERSIFIED INDUSTRIAL GROUP WITH THAT INVESTED, AMONG DIRECT INVESTEMENTS AND/OR CLUB DEALS, MORE THAN 5 BILLION EURO (AT TODAY VALUES) IN COMPANIES DEFINED AS "EXCELLENT" FROM AN ENTREPRENEURIAL POINT OF VIEW. CURRENTLY TIP HAS INVESTMENTS IN LISTED AND UNLISTED COMPANIES INCLUDING: ALIMENTIAMOCI, ALKEMY, ALPITOUR, AMPLIFON, ASSET ITALIA, AZIMUT BENETTI, BE, BETA UTENSILI, BENDING SPOONS, BUZZOOLE, CENTY, CHIORINO, DIGITAL MAGICS, DOVEVIVO, EATALY, ELICA, FAGERHULT, FERRARI, HUGO BOSS, INTERPUMP, ITACA, MONCLER, MONRIF, OCTO TELEMATICS, OVS, PRYSMIAN, ROCHE BOBOIS, SESA, STARTIP, STELLANTIS, TALENT GARDEN, TELESIA AND VIANOVA.

Contacts: Alessandra Gritti

CEO - Investor Relator

Tel. 02 8858801 mail: gritti@tamburi.it

This press release is also available on the company's web site www.tipspa.it and disclosed by 1info sdir and 1info storage system (www.1info.it).

Disclaimer

TIP - Tamburi Investment Partners S.p.A. published this content on 29 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 November 2021 15:30:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
