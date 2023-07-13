STANDARD ETHICS UPGRADES TIP's SUSTAINABILITY RATING TO "EE"

Tamburi Investment Partners S.p.A. ("TIP" - tip.mi), independent and diversified industrial group listed on the Euronext STAR Milan segment of Borsa Italiana S.p.A. participating in several excellent entrepreneurial companies, announces that Standard Ethics, independent agency that analyses the sustainability policies implemented by companies, has upgraded TIP's Corporate Standard Ethics Rating to "EE" from the former "EE-" with "Positive" outlook stating that TIP has over time aligned its industrial orientation with the voluntary indications provided by the UN, the OECD and the European Union also by means of an increasingly solid ESG monitoring of the investment process, both in the preliminary analysis and screening phase of investee companies and that with reference to direct impacts, TIP has continued to implement and extend initiatives for staff development, environmental protection and community support.

Milan, July 13, 2023

TIP - TAMBURIINVESTMENTPARTNERSS.P.A. IS AN INDEPENDENT AND DIVERSIFIED INDUSTRIAL GROUP THAT INVESTED, AMONG DIRECT INVESTEMENTS AND/OR CLUB DEALS, MORE THAN 5 BILLION EURO (AT TODAY VALUES) IN COMPANIES DEFINED AS "EXCELLENT" FROM AN ENTREPRENEURIAL POINT OF VIEW AND WITH A LONG-TERM APPROACH. CURRENTLY TIP HAS INVESTMENTS IN LISTED AND UNLISTED COMPANIES INCLUDING: ALIMENTIAMOCI, ALKEMY, ALPITOUR, AMPLIFON, ASSET ITALIA, AZIMUT BENETTI, BENDING SPOONS, BETA UTENSILI, BUZZOOLE, CENTY, CHIORINO, DIGITAL MAGICS, DOVEVIVO, EATALY, ELICA, ENGINEERING, FAGERHULT, HUGO BOSS, INTERPUMP, ITACA, ITALIAN DESIGN BRANDS, LANDI RENZO, LIMONTA, LIO FACTORY, MONCLER, MONRIF, MULAN, OCTO TELEMATICS, OVS, PRYSMIAN, ROCHE BOBOIS, SESA, SIMBIOSI, STARTIP, TALENT GARDEN, TELESIA AND VIANOVA.

