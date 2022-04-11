Tamburi Investment Partners S p A : TIP ACQUIRES A STAKE IN SIMBIOSI, technology provider for agribusiness and the circular economy

TIP ACQUIRES A STAKE IN SIMBIOSI, technology provider for agribusiness and the circular economy

Tamburi Investment Partners S.p.A. ("TIP" - tip.mi), an independent and diversified industrial group listed on the Euronext STAR Milan segment of Borsa Italiana, an active partner of numerous Italian and foreign entrepreneurial excellences, has formalized an agreement to acquire 28.5% of Simbiosi S.r.l..

Simbiosi (www.simbiosi.tech)is the parent company of some companies, originally attributable to Neoruralehub S.r.l. - the first Nature Based Solutions Valley, started by Piero Manzoni on the intuition of Giuseppe Natta, pioneer of the circular economy since the seventies - which develop technologies, solutions and patents that can be used in many applications aimed at saving natural resources (air, water, materials and soil) and energy.

Piero Manzoni - who has a long experience in the development of technological systems for the environmental and energy industry - is co-founder and CEO of Simbiosi.

Simbiosi after an articulated corporate process - will control all the activities and technologies developed in over 20 years, also tested at the Giulio Natta Innovation Center and large "captive" farms, to provide ecosystem services to industrial companies and municipalities.

Starting from the concept of circular economy, Simbiosi has developed know-how, skills, technologies and unique patents to maximize the intelligent use of resources, mainly agri-food and to use them responsibly to reduce the quantities of CO2 emitted by recovering resources from waste, to produce energy from innovative renewable resources and to fight climate imbalances.

Simbiosi technologies - already partially proposed with great success to primary customers of the agri-food and multi-utility industry - are able to meet the needs of companies through:

- proprietary solutions for recovering the nutritional elements of organic waste matrices (so-called digesters) to produce fertilizers for agronomic use and clean, renewable and storable energy, for an agriculture capable of capturing high quantities of CO2 by reducing the use of chemistry, for a regenerative agriculture with low consumption of resources. A digester with a capacity of 120,000 t / year of waste and effluent has been already installed and is fully functional and totally autonomous in terms of energy;

- proprietary cold production solutions and control systems capable of drastically reducing energy consumption for refrigeration (the so-called "Chiller"). Now, a number of Chillers are installed in the

factories of leading agri-food companies with electricity savings of around 60% (equivalent - for each Chiller - to 1,200 tons of CO2, the absorption of about 25,000 trees);

- Integrated cogeneration and heat recovery plants, with "machine learning" systems to recover the thermal energy of the engines and production processes and thus maximize the overall efficiency of the system, already used by many plants of leading companies;

- plants for enhancing the thermal content of water to activate energy savings and allow savings of CO2 and water;

- Environmental Block Chain systems for measuring decarbonisation in production processes, also using satellites for monitoring and saving CO2 already proposed and used by agri-food companies.

With the transaction, TIP works alongside Piero Manzoni and the top management to accelerate the development of Simbiosi in market growth, in a clearly strategic segment of the global economy and an environment that will certainly be increasingly circular, healthy and sustainable.

