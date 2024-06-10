NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN, INTO OR FROM THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, AUSTRALIA, JAPAN, SOUTH AFRICA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OF THAT JURISDICTION PRESS RELEASE TIP BONDS 2024-2029 notice on interest rate, yield and early redemption prices at the option of the company Tamburi Investment Partners S.p.A. ("Company" or "TIP" - tip.mi), independent and diversified industrial group listed on the Euronext STAR Milan segment of Borsa Italiana S.p.A. which invests in excellent entrepreneurial companies, following the press release of 29 May 2024 and the publication of the prospectus ("Prospectus") relating to the offering and admission to trading of the non convertible, unrated, unsubordinated and unsecured bonds (the "Bonds"), approved by the Central Bank of Ireland (CBI) on 30 May 2024 and subsequently passported into Italy, announces that the Interest Rate of the Bonds will be 4.625% per annum. On the basis of the Interest Rate and taking into account the Issue Price equal to the par value, the Yield of the Bonds will be 4.625% per annum. The Yield indicated in this paragraph is calculated as yield to maturity on the Issue Date of the Bonds and is not an indication of the future yield. The Early Redemption Prices will be 102.313% of the face value for the period from 21 June 2026 and 20 June 2027 (included), 101.156% of the face value for the period from 21 June 2027 and 20 June 2028 (included) and 100% of the face value for the period from 21 June 2028 and 20 June 2029 (included). The Company recalls that the Offering is scheduled to commence on 11 June 2024 at 09:00 (CET) and will expire on 17 June 2024 at 17:30 (CET) ("Offering Period"), subject to amendment, extension or early closure decided by the Company, Equita SIM S.p.A, acting as Placement Agent, and Banca Akros S.p.A., acting as Joint Bookrunner. Any such amendment, extension or early closure will be communicated with a specific notice. The Company also recalls that the proceeds of the Bonds are expected to be used for general corporate purposes. Subject to the successful completion of such new issue and to market conditions, the Company intents to proceed with the early redemption of its outstanding "€300,000,000 2.500 percent Bonds due 5 December 2024" (ISIN: XS2088650051). Additional information, including those regarding the aggregate principal amount of the Bonds, the number of Bonds sold and the proceeds of the Offering will be disclosed through specific notice, no later than the second business day prior to the Issue Date. Further information concerning the Bonds are available in the Prospectus published on the Company website (https://www.tipspa.it/en) and on Euronext Dublin website (https:\live.euronext.com/).

Milan, 10 June 2024

* * *

IMPORTANT INFORMATION

This announcement is not for publication, distribution or release, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States of America (including its territories and possessions, any state of the United States and the District of Columbia), Canada, South Africa, Australia or Japan or any other jurisdiction where such an announcement would be unlawful. The distribution of this announcement may be restricted by law in certain jurisdictions and persons into whose possession this document or other information referred to herein comes should inform themselves about and observe any such restriction. Any failure to comply with these restrictions may constitute a violation of the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. The securities referred to herein have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States without registration thereunder or pursuant to an available exemption therefrom. Neither this document nor the information contained herein constitutes or forms part of an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, securities in the United States. This announcement has been prepared on the basis that any offer of securities as per the Prospectus Regulation in the United Kingdom and in any Member State of the European Economic Area and except in the case of a public offer in Italy on the basis of an English-language prospectus approved by the Central Bank of Ireland (CBI) and passported in Italy in accordance with applicable regulatory requirements, together with an Italian translation of the summary note, will be made pursuant to an exemption from the requirement to publish a prospectus for offers of securities provided for in the Prospectus Regulation. The expression "Prospectus Regulation" means Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 (this Regulation and amendments together with any delegated act and implementing measures) and Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 as it forms part of United Kingdom domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 (the "EUWA"). This announcement is not a prospectus for the purposes of the Prospectus Regulation.