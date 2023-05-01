Tamburi Investment Partners S p A : TIP ENTERS INTO ITALIAN DESIGN BRANDS GROUP

TIP ENTERS INTO ITALIAN DESIGN BRANDS GROUP

Tamburi Investment Partners S.p.A. ("TIP" - tip.mi) independent and diversified industrial group listed on the Euronext STAR Milan segment of Borsa Italiana S.p.A. today reached an agreement to acquire 51% of Investindesign S.p.A. ("Investindesign"), a company that currently holds the majority share capital of Italian Design Brands S.p.A. ("IDB").

The execution of the agreement is strictly conditional on the listing of the IDB shares on the Italian stock market by June 30, 2023.

IDB is the operating parent company of an Italian furniture and design hub active - through numerous investments in companies active in these sectors - in the production of high-end items, with prestigious brands including Gervasoni, Meridiani, Davide Groppi, Flexalighting, AXOLight, Very Wood, Saba, Gamma Arredamenti, Dandy Home, Miton and Binova. The group also includes two companies - Cenacchi International and Modar - specialized in the luxury contract with some of the most prestigious international fashion maison.

The products made by IDB's investee companies are distributed and sold by third parties through approximately 4,500 points of sale.

In 2022 the IDB group achieved a pro forma turnover (including for the full year also the total turnover of the companies acquired during the year) of approximately 266 million, with an Ebitda of over 49 million.

The IDB group project, launched in 2015 on the initiative of Private Equity Partners and Paolo Colonna, together with Giovanni and Michele Gervasoni, with the aim of creating an aggregation platform in the fragmented sector of furniture and lighting production Made in Italy, has grown essentially through acquisitions, currently has 650 people employed and in 2022 exported around 75% of its global turnover.

The top management of the IDB group is made up of Andrea Sasso (President and Chief Executive Officer) and Giorgio Gobbi (Managing Director), who have managed the growth of the group and who will maintain their respective positions.

TIP, leveraging on its own skills, particularly in the industrial sectors characterized by high-end customers, combined with the already proven ability to create, develop and accomplish market leaders, has decided to acquire a significant share in the IDB group with the precise goal to financially strengthen it and to further accelerate its growth, essential elements in a sector that is still very fragmented but with considerable strategic and commercial potential, given the weight it has on the entire Made in Italy export chain.

As known, IDB communicated its "intention to float" on April 17, 2023 and is proceeding with the process