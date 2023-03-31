Tamburi Investment Partners S p A : The documents for the Ordinary Shareholders' meeting are available

PRESS RELEASE

Tamburi Investment Partners S.p.A. ("TIP" - tip.mi), independent and diversified industrial group listed on the Euronext STAR Milan segment of Borsa Italiana S.p.A., announces that the dossier of the Annual Financial Report as at December 31 2022, the Board of Statutory Auditors' Report, the Independent Auditors' Report, Report on the Remuneration Policy and remuneration paid, the Report on Corporate Governance and Ownership Structure and the Opinion of the Board of Statutory Auditors on the Board's proposal of Purchase of Treasury Shares have been filed today.

Those documents are available at the Company's registered office, with the mechanism for the central storage used by the Company (www.1info.it) and on the Company's website www.tipspa.itunder "Corporate Governance/Shareholders meeting /Documents".

Milan, March 31, 2023

TIP - TAMBURI INVESTMENT PARTNERS S.P.A. IS AN INDEPENDENT AND DIVERSIFIED INDUSTRIAL GROUP WITH THAT INVESTED, AMONG DIRECT INVESTEMENTS AND/OR CLUB DEALS, MORE THAN 5 BILLION EURO (AT TODAY VALUES) IN COMPANIES DEFINED AS "EXCELLENT" FROM AN ENTREPRENEURIAL POINT OF VIEW. CURRENTLY TIP HAS INVESTMENTS IN LISTED AND UNLISTED COMPANIES INCLUDING: ALIMENTIAMOCI, ALKEMY, ALPITOUR, AMPLIFON, ASSET ITALIA, AZIMUT BENETTI, BENDING SPOONS, BETA UTENSILI, BUZZOOLE, CENTY, CHIORINO, DIGITAL MAGICS, DOVEVIVO, EATALY, ELICA, ENGINEERING, FAGERHULT, HUGO BOSS, INTERPUMP, ITACA, LANDI RENZO, LIMONTA, LIO FACTORY, MONCLER, MONRIF, MULAN, OCTO TELEMATICS, OVS, PRYSMIAN, ROCHE BOBOIS, SESA, SIMBIOSI, STARTIP, TALENT GARDEN, TELESIA AND VIANOVA.

Contacts: Alessandra Gritti

CEO - Investor Relator

Tel. 02 8858801 mail: gritti@tamburi.it

