Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Tamburi Investment Partners S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TIP   IT0003153621

TAMBURI INVESTMENT PARTNERS S.P.A.

(TIP)
  Report
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  11:44:59 2023-03-31 am EDT
8.300 EUR   -1.89%
02:39pTamburi Investment Partners S P A : The documents for the Ordinary Shareholders' meeting are available
PU
08:22aD'Amico bought out 10,000 shares of Tamburi
AN
03/28Tamburi Investment Partners S P A : The documents for the Ordinary Shareholders' meeting are available
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Tamburi Investment Partners S p A : The documents for the Ordinary Shareholders' meeting are available

03/31/2023 | 02:39pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PRESS RELEASE

Tamburi Investment Partners S.p.A. ("TIP" - tip.mi), independent and diversified industrial group listed on the Euronext STAR Milan segment of Borsa Italiana S.p.A., announces that the dossier of the Annual Financial Report as at December 31 2022, the Board of Statutory Auditors' Report, the Independent Auditors' Report, Report on the Remuneration Policy and remuneration paid, the Report on Corporate Governance and Ownership Structure and the Opinion of the Board of Statutory Auditors on the Board's proposal of Purchase of Treasury Shares have been filed today.

Those documents are available at the Company's registered office, with the mechanism for the central storage used by the Company (www.1info.it) and on the Company's website www.tipspa.itunder "Corporate Governance/Shareholders meeting /Documents".

Milan, March 31, 2023

TIP - TAMBURI INVESTMENT PARTNERS S.P.A. IS AN INDEPENDENT AND DIVERSIFIED INDUSTRIAL GROUP WITH THAT INVESTED, AMONG DIRECT INVESTEMENTS AND/OR CLUB DEALS, MORE THAN 5 BILLION EURO (AT TODAY VALUES) IN COMPANIES DEFINED AS "EXCELLENT" FROM AN ENTREPRENEURIAL POINT OF VIEW. CURRENTLY TIP HAS INVESTMENTS IN LISTED AND UNLISTED COMPANIES INCLUDING: ALIMENTIAMOCI, ALKEMY, ALPITOUR, AMPLIFON, ASSET ITALIA, AZIMUT BENETTI, BENDING SPOONS, BETA UTENSILI, BUZZOOLE, CENTY, CHIORINO, DIGITAL MAGICS, DOVEVIVO, EATALY, ELICA, ENGINEERING, FAGERHULT, HUGO BOSS, INTERPUMP, ITACA, LANDI RENZO, LIMONTA, LIO FACTORY, MONCLER, MONRIF, MULAN, OCTO TELEMATICS, OVS, PRYSMIAN, ROCHE BOBOIS, SESA, SIMBIOSI, STARTIP, TALENT GARDEN, TELESIA AND VIANOVA.

Contacts: Alessandra Gritti

CEO - Investor Relator

Tel. 02 8858801 mail: gritti@tamburi.it

This press release is also available on the company's web site www.tipspa.itand disclosed by 1Info SDIR and 1Info Storage system (www.1info.it).

Disclaimer

TIP - Tamburi Investment Partners S.p.A. published this content on 31 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 March 2023 18:38:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about TAMBURI INVESTMENT PARTNERS S.P.A.
02:39pTamburi Investment Partners S P A : The documents for the Ordinary Shareholders' meeting a..
PU
08:22aD'Amico bought out 10,000 shares of Tamburi
AN
03/28Tamburi Investment Partners S P A : The documents for the Ordinary Shareholders' meeting a..
PU
03/28Tamburi Investment Partners buys more than 10,800 of its own shares
AN
03/23Milan best with Inwit; European bearish
AN
03/22Green squares; markets on 25 bp Fed and BoE hike
AN
03/22Squares bearish; Nagel pushes for rate hike
AN
03/21Europeans on the rebound; banking and oil bullish on the Mib.
AN
03/21Europeans in the green; Saipem leads the Mib.
AN
03/20Tamburi takes over own shares for more than EUR1 million
AN
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 5,50 M 6,00 M 6,00 M
Net income 2022 32,8 M 35,7 M 35,7 M
Net Debt 2022 442 M 482 M 482 M
P/E ratio 2022 43,4x
Yield 2022 1,38%
Capitalization 1 415 M 1 537 M 1 543 M
EV / Sales 2022 338x
EV / Sales 2023 -
Nbr of Employees 12
Free-Float 45,8%
Chart TAMBURI INVESTMENT PARTNERS S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Tamburi Investment Partners S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TAMBURI INVESTMENT PARTNERS S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 8,46 €
Average target price 11,79 €
Spread / Average Target 39,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alessandra Gritti Vice Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Giovanni Tamburi Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Giuseppe Ferrero Independent Non-Executive Director
Manuela Mezzetti Independent Non-Executive Director
Daniela Anna Gym Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TAMBURI INVESTMENT PARTNERS S.P.A.15.73%1 543
BLACKROCK, INC.-6.72%99 312
UBS GROUP AG10.58%64 704
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-1.01%35 905
AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL, INC.-3.12%31 611
STATE STREET CORPORATION-2.73%25 836
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer