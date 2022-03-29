Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Italy
  Borsa Italiana
  Tamburi Investment Partners S.p.A.
  News
  Summary
    TIP   IT0003153621

TAMBURI INVESTMENT PARTNERS S.P.A.

(TIP)
  Report
Summary 
Summary

Tamburi Investment Partners S p A : The documents for the Ordinary Shareholders' meeting are made available

03/29/2022 | 11:21am EDT
PRESS RELEASE

Tamburi Investment Partners S.p.A. ("TIP" - tip.mi), independent and diversified industrial group listed on the Euronext STAR Milan segment of Borsa Italiana S.p.A., announces that today were filed Illustrative Reports on the notice of the Shareholders called for April 28 and 29, in first and second call.

Those documents are available at the Company's registered office, with the mechanism for the central storage used by the Company (www.1info.it) and on the Company's website www.tipspa.it/CorporateGovernance/Shareholders meeting /Documents.

Milan, March 29, 2022

TIP - TAMBURI INVESTMENT PARTNERS S.P.A. IS AN INDEPENDENT AND DIVERSIFIED INDUSTRIAL GROUP WITH THAT

INVESTED, AMONG DIRECT INVESTEMENTS AND/OR CLUB DEALS, MORE THAN 5 BILLION EURO (AT TODAY VALUES)

IN COMPANIES DEFINED AS "EXCELLENT" FROM AN ENTREPRENEURIAL POINT OF VIEW. CURRENTLY TIP HAS

INVESTMENTS IN LISTED AND UNLISTED COMPANIES INCLUDING: ALIMENTIAMOCI, ALKEMY, ALPITOUR, AMPLIFON,

ASSET ITALIA, AZIMUT BENETTI, BE, BETA UTENSILI, BENDING SPOONS, BUZZOOLE, CENTY, CHIORINO, DIGITAL

MAGICS, DOVEVIVO, EATALY, ELICA, FAGERHULT, FERRARI, HUGO BOSS, INTERPUMP, ITACA, LIMONTA, LIO FACTORY,

MONCLER, MONRIF, OCTO TELEMATICS, OVS, PRYSMIAN, ROCHE BOBOIS, SESA, STARTIP, STELLANTIS, TALENT

GARDEN, TELESIA AND VIANOVA.

Contacts: Alessandra Gritti CEO - Investor Relator

Tel. 02 8858801 mail: gritti@tamburi.it

This press release is also available on the company's web site www.tipspa.it and disclosed by 1Info

SDIR and 1Info Storage system(www.1info.it).

Disclaimer

TIP - Tamburi Investment Partners S.p.A. published this content on 29 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 March 2022 15:20:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 6,40 M 7,02 M 7,02 M
Net income 2021 58,7 M 64,4 M 64,4 M
Net Debt 2021 192 M 211 M 211 M
P/E ratio 2021 26,1x
Yield 2021 1,22%
Capitalization 1 506 M 1 653 M 1 653 M
EV / Sales 2021 265x
EV / Sales 2022 276x
Nbr of Employees 14
Free-Float 47,9%
Managers and Directors
Alessandra Gritti Vice Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Giovanni Tamburi Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Giuseppe Ferrero Independent Non-Executive Director
Alberto Capponi Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Manuela Mezzetti Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TAMBURI INVESTMENT PARTNERS S.P.A.-9.26%1 653
THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION9.16%173 861
MORGAN STANLEY-7.02%162 762
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.-12.35%113 306
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED-22.53%53 443
CSC FINANCIAL CO., LTD.-14.30%24 613