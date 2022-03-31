Log in
Tamburi Investment Partners S p A : The documents for the Ordinary Shareholders' meeting are made available

03/31/2022
PRESS RELEASE

Tamburi Investment Partners S.p.A. ("TIP" - tip.mi), independent and diversified industrial group listed on the Euronext STAR Milan segment of Borsa Italiana S.p.A., announces that the dossier of the Annual Financial Report as at December 31 2021, the Board of Statutory Auditors' Report, the Independent Auditors' Report, the Opinion of the Board of Statutory Auditors on the Board's proposal of Purchase of Treasury Shares, the Report on Corporate Governance and Ownership Structure and Remuneration Report have been filed today.

Documents are available at the Company's registered office, with the mechanism for the central storage used by the Company (www.1info.it) and on the Company's website www.tipspa.it/CorporateGovernance/Shareholders meeting /Documents.

Milan, March 31, 2022

TIP - TAMBURI INVESTMENT PARTNERS S.P.A. IS AN INDEPENDENT AND DIVERSIFIED INDUSTRIAL GROUP WITH THAT

INVESTED, AMONG DIRECT INVESTEMENTS AND/OR CLUB DEALS, MORE THAN 5 BILLION EURO (AT TODAY VALUES)

IN COMPANIES DEFINED AS "EXCELLENT" FROM AN ENTREPRENEURIAL POINT OF VIEW. CURRENTLY TIP HAS

INVESTMENTS IN LISTED AND UNLISTED COMPANIES INCLUDING: ALIMENTIAMOCI, ALKEMY, ALPITOUR, AMPLIFON,

ASSET ITALIA, AZIMUT BENETTI, BE, BETA UTENSILI, BENDING SPOONS, BUZZOOLE, CENTY, CHIORINO, DIGITAL

MAGICS, DOVEVIVO, EATALY, ELICA, FAGERHULT, FERRARI, HUGO BOSS, INTERPUMP, ITACA, LIMONTA, LIO FACTORY,

MONCLER, MONRIF, OCTO TELEMATICS, OVS, PRYSMIAN, ROCHE BOBOIS, SESA, STARTIP, STELLANTIS, TALENT

GARDEN, TELESIA AND VIANOVA.

Contacts: Alessandra Gritti CEO - Investor Relator

Tel. 02 8858801 mail: gritti@tamburi.it

This press release is also available on the company's web site www.tipspa.it and disclosed by 1Info

SDIR and 1Info Storage system(www.1info.it).

Disclaimer

TIP - Tamburi Investment Partners S.p.A. published this content on 31 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 March 2022 17:15:14 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 6,40 M 7,14 M 7,14 M
Net income 2021 58,7 M 65,5 M 65,5 M
Net Debt 2021 192 M 214 M 214 M
P/E ratio 2021 26,7x
Yield 2021 1,19%
Capitalization 1 539 M 1 710 M 1 718 M
EV / Sales 2021 271x
EV / Sales 2022 281x
Nbr of Employees 14
Free-Float 47,9%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 9,21 €
Average target price 12,17 €
Spread / Average Target 32,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alessandra Gritti Vice Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Giovanni Tamburi Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Giuseppe Ferrero Independent Non-Executive Director
Alberto Capponi Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Manuela Mezzetti Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TAMBURI INVESTMENT PARTNERS S.P.A.-7.25%1 718
THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION5.54%168 104
MORGAN STANLEY-8.04%160 978
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.-12.28%113 404
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED-20.22%55 328
CSC FINANCIAL CO., LTD.-11.37%25 236