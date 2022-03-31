Tamburi Investment Partners S p A : The documents for the Ordinary Shareholders' meeting are made available

PRESS RELEASE

Tamburi Investment Partners S.p.A. ("TIP" - tip.mi), independent and diversified industrial group listed on the Euronext STAR Milan segment of Borsa Italiana S.p.A., announces that the dossier of the Annual Financial Report as at December 31 2021, the Board of Statutory Auditors' Report, the Independent Auditors' Report, the Opinion of the Board of Statutory Auditors on the Board's proposal of Purchase of Treasury Shares, the Report on Corporate Governance and Ownership Structure and Remuneration Report have been filed today.

Documents are available at the Company's registered office, with the mechanism for the central storage used by the Company (www.1info.it) and on the Company's website www.tipspa.it/CorporateGovernance/Shareholders meeting /Documents.

Milan, March 31, 2022

TIP - TAMBURI INVESTMENT PARTNERS S.P.A. IS AN INDEPENDENT AND DIVERSIFIED INDUSTRIAL GROUP WITH THAT

INVESTED, AMONG DIRECT INVESTEMENTS AND/OR CLUB DEALS, MORE THAN 5 BILLION EURO (AT TODAY VALUES)

IN COMPANIES DEFINED AS "EXCELLENT" FROM AN ENTREPRENEURIAL POINT OF VIEW. CURRENTLY TIP HAS

INVESTMENTS IN LISTED AND UNLISTED COMPANIES INCLUDING: ALIMENTIAMOCI, ALKEMY, ALPITOUR, AMPLIFON,

ASSET ITALIA, AZIMUT BENETTI, BE, BETA UTENSILI, BENDING SPOONS, BUZZOOLE, CENTY, CHIORINO, DIGITAL

MAGICS, DOVEVIVO, EATALY, ELICA, FAGERHULT, FERRARI, HUGO BOSS, INTERPUMP, ITACA, LIMONTA, LIO FACTORY,

MONCLER, MONRIF, OCTO TELEMATICS, OVS, PRYSMIAN, ROCHE BOBOIS, SESA, STARTIP, STELLANTIS, TALENT

GARDEN, TELESIA AND VIANOVA.

Contacts: Alessandra Gritti CEO - Investor Relator

Tel. 02 8858801 mail: gritti@tamburi.it

