Tamburi Investment Partners S.p.A. ("TIP" - tip.mi), independent and diversified industrial group listed on the Euronext STAR Milan segment of Borsa Italiana S.p.A. which invests in several excellent entrepreneurial companies, announces that the dossier of the Annual Financial Report as at December 31 2023, the Board of Statutory Auditors' Report, the Independent Auditors' Report, the Report on the Remuneration Policy and Remuneration Paid, the Report on Corporate Governance and Ownership Structure, the opinion of the Board of Statutory Auditors on the Board's proposal of purchase of treasury shares, the Guidelines of the Board of Statutory Auditors on the composition of the new Board of Statutory Auditors and the Explanatory Report on the incentive plan entitled "Performance Share Plan TIP 2024/2026" have been filed today.

Those documents are available at the Company's registered office, with the mechanism for the central storage used by the Company(www.1info.it)and on the Company's websitewww.tipspa.it under "Corporate Governance/Shareholders meeting/Documents".

The other documents will be filed within the statutory terms.

Milan, March 29, 2024

TIP - TAMBURI INVESTMENT PARTNERS S.P.A. IS AN INDEPENDENT AND DIVERSIFIED INDUSTRIAL GROUP WITH THAT INVESTED, AMONG DIRECT INVESTEMENTS AND/OR CLUB DEALS, MORE THAN 5 BILLION EURO (AT TODAY VALUES) IN COMPANIES DEFINED AS "EXCELLENT" FROM AN ENTREPRENEURIAL POINT OF VIEW AND WITH A LONG-TERM APPROACH. CURRENTLY TIP HAS DIRECT OR INDIRECT INTEREST IN LISTED AND UNLISTED COMPANIES INCLUDING: ALIMENTIAMOCI, ALKEMY, ALPITOUR, AMPLIFON, APOTECA NATURA, ASSET ITALIA, AZIMUT BENETTI, BENDING SPOONS, BETA UTENSILI, BUZZOOLE, CENTY, CHIORINO, DIGITAL MAGICS, DOVEVIVO, EATALY, ELICA, ENGINEERING, HUGO BOSS, INTERPUMP, ITACA, ITALIAN DESIGN BRANDS, LANDI RENZO, LIMONTA, LIO FACTORY, MONCLER, MONRIF, MULAN, OCTO TELEMATICS, OVS, PRYSMIAN, ROCHE BOBOIS, SESA, SIMBIOSI, STARTIP, TALENT GARDEN, TELESIA AND VIANOVA.

Contacts: Alessandra Gritti CEO - Investor Relator

Tel. 02 8858801 mail:gritti@tamburi.it

