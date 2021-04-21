Tamburi Investment Partners S p A : CHANGE OF 2021 CORPORATE EVENTS CALENDAR

CHANGE OF 2021 CORPORATE EVENTS CALENDAR
Tamburi Investment Partners S.p.A. ("TIP" - MI) independent and diversified investment / merchant bank listed on the STAR segment of Borsa Italiana S.p.A. announces that the Board of Directors for the approval of the first quarter consolidated interim report of the year, will be held on May 14, 2021, instead of May 13, 2021 as previously communicated.
Milan, April 21, 2021
ANNUAL CALENDAR OF 2021 CORPORATE EVENTS
Tip announces the dates for its upcoming Board of Directors' Meetings and Shareholders' Meetings for the approval of financial results
march 12, 2021 board of directors for the approval of the draft financial statements for the 2020 and consolidated financial statements of tamburi investment partners group
____________________________________________________________________________________________________
|
april 29, 2021
|
ordinary shareholders' meeting (first call) for the approval of the
|
|
financial statements 2020
|
april 30, 2021
|
ordinary shareholders' meeting (second call) for the approval of
|
|
the financial statements 2020
____________________________________________________________________________________________________
|
may 14, 2021
|
board of directors
|
for the approval of the first quarter
|
|
consolidated interim
|
report of the year of tamburi investment
partners group
____________________________________________________________________________________________________
september 9, 2021 board of directors for the approval of the consolidated half-year interim report of the year of the tamburi investment partners group
____________________________________________________________________________________________________
november 11, 2021 board of directors for the approval of the third quarter consolidated interim report of the year of the tamburi investment partners group
____________________________________________________________________________________________________
The above dates may be subject to change. In this case specific prior notice will be provided.
Milan, April 21, 2021
