Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Tamburi Investment Partners S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TIP   IT0003153621

TAMBURI INVESTMENT PARTNERS S.P.A.

(TIP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Tamburi Investment Partners S p A : CHANGE OF 2021 CORPORATE EVENTS CALENDAR

04/21/2021 | 10:34am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CHANGE OF 2021 CORPORATE EVENTS CALENDAR

Tamburi Investment Partners S.p.A. ("TIP" - MI) independent and diversified investment / merchant bank listed on the STAR segment of Borsa Italiana S.p.A. announces that the Board of Directors for the approval of the first quarter consolidated interim report of the year, will be held on May 14, 2021, instead of May 13, 2021 as previously communicated.

Milan, April 21, 2021

TIP - TAMBURI INVESTMENT PARTNERS S.P.A. IS AN INDEPENDENT AND DIVERSIFIED INVESTMENT / MERCHANT BANK WITH THAT SO FAR INVESTED, AMONG DIRECT INVESTEMENTS AND/OR CLUB DEALS, ABOUT 3.0 BILLION EURO IN COMPANIES DEFINED AS "EXCELLENT" FROM AN ENTREPRENEURIAL POINT OF VIEW AND IS ALSO ENGAGED IN CORPORATE FINANCE ACTIVITIES. CURRENTLY HAS IN PORTFOLIO, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, INVESTMENTS IN LISTED AND UNLISTED COMPANIES INCLUDING: ALIMENTIAMOCI, ALKEMY, ALPITOUR, AMPLIFON, ASSET ITALIA, AZIMUT BENETTI, BE, BETA UTENSILI, BENDING SPOONS, BUZZOOLE, CENTY, CHIORINO, DIGITAL MAGICS, DOVEVIVO, EATALY, ELICA, FAGERHULT, FERRARI, HUGO BOSS, INTERPUMP, ITACA, MONCLER, MONRIF, OCTO TELEMATICS, OVS, PRYSMIAN, ROCHE BOBOIS, SESA, STARTIP, STELLANTIS TALENT GARDEN, TELESIA, TIPO AND WELCOME ITALIA.

Contacts: Alessandra Gritti

CEO - Investor Relator

Tel. 02 8858801 mail: gritti@tamburi.it

This press release is also available on the company's web site www.tipspa.itand disclosed by 1Info SDIR and 1Info Storage system (www.1info.it).

ANNUAL CALENDAR OF 2021 CORPORATE EVENTS

Tip announces the dates for its upcoming Board of Directors' Meetings and Shareholders' Meetings for the approval of financial results

march 12, 2021 board of directors for the approval of the draft financial statements for the 2020 and consolidated financial statements of tamburi investment partners group

____________________________________________________________________________________________________

april 29, 2021

ordinary shareholders' meeting (first call) for the approval of the

financial statements 2020

april 30, 2021

ordinary shareholders' meeting (second call) for the approval of

the financial statements 2020

____________________________________________________________________________________________________

may 14, 2021

board of directors

for the approval of the first quarter

consolidated interim

report of the year of tamburi investment

partners group

____________________________________________________________________________________________________

september 9, 2021 board of directors for the approval of the consolidated half-year interim report of the year of the tamburi investment partners group

____________________________________________________________________________________________________

november 11, 2021 board of directors for the approval of the third quarter consolidated interim report of the year of the tamburi investment partners group

____________________________________________________________________________________________________

The above dates may be subject to change. In this case specific prior notice will be provided.

Milan, April 21, 2021

Disclaimer

TIP - Tamburi Investment Partners S.p.A. published this content on 21 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 April 2021 14:33:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about TAMBURI INVESTMENT PARTNERS S.P.A.
10:34aTAMBURI INVESTMENT PARTNERS S P A  : Change of 2021 corporate events calendar
PU
04/06TAMBURI INVESTMENT PARTNERS S P A  : Deposit of the slates for the appointment o..
PU
03/30TAMBURI INVESTMENT PARTNERS S P A  : The documents for the Ordinary Shareholders..
PU
03/25TAMBURI INVESTMENT PARTNERS S P A  : 2020 Financial Report re-approved of tambur..
PU
03/23TAMBURI INVESTMENT PARTNERS S P A  : Presentazione virtual star conference 2021 ..
PU
03/23TAMBURI INVESTMENT PARTNERS S P A  : Presentation virtual star conference 2021 -..
PU
03/22TAMBURI INVESTMENT PARTNERS S P A  : Attendance virtual star conference 2021 &nd..
PU
03/19TAMBURI INVESTMENT PARTNERS S P A  : The documents for the Ordinary Shareholders..
PU
03/19TAMBURI INVESTMENT PARTNERS S P A  : letter to the Shareholders
PU
03/12TAMBURI INVESTMENT PARTNERS S P A  : Approved the draft of annual financial repo..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 6,00 M 7,20 M 7,20 M
Net income 2020 0,07 M 0,08 M 0,08 M
Net Debt 2020 323 M 388 M 388 M
P/E ratio 2020 241x
Yield 2020 1,11%
Capitalization 1 305 M 1 571 M 1 567 M
EV / Sales 2020 271x
EV / Sales 2021 199x
Nbr of Employees 14
Free-Float 60,2%
Chart TAMBURI INVESTMENT PARTNERS S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Tamburi Investment Partners S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TAMBURI INVESTMENT PARTNERS S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 8,82 €
Last Close Price 7,79 €
Spread / Highest target 15,5%
Spread / Average Target 13,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 10,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Alessandra Gritti Vice Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Giovanni Tamburi Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Giuseppe Ferrero Independent Non-Executive Director
Alberto Capponi Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Manuela Mezzetti Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TAMBURI INVESTMENT PARTNERS S.P.A.13.06%1 571
MORGAN STANLEY16.78%144 455
THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION20.08%120 068
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.25.85%117 963
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED-19.15%44 534
CSC FINANCIAL CO., LTD.-4.27%32 695
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ