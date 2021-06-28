Log in
    TIP   IT0003153621

TAMBURI INVESTMENT PARTNERS S.P.A.

(TIP)
Tamburi Investment Partners S p A : Presentazione Italian Sustainability Week, 28 giugno - 2 luglio 2021

06/28/2021 | 01:56pm EDT
Italian Sustainability Week

June 28- July 2, 2021

We should all feel nothing but shame for the

reputation that finance has earned itself in

the last few years, but if you manage to guide healthy capital from successful businesses and the assets of families that wish to invest them intelligently in companies that want to grow, you are genuinely doing one of the most beneficial jobs in the world.

@TamburiTip

DISCLAIMER

The information contained herein, particularly the ones regarding any possible or assumed future performance of the TIP Group, are

or may be forward looking statements and in this respect they involve some risks and uncertainties.

Any reference to past performances shall not be taken as an indication of future performances.

These forward-looking statements may include statements regarding our (or our portfolio companies') plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events, future revenue or performance, financing needs, plans or intentions relating to acquisitions, investments or capital expenditures, business trends or other information that is not historical information. Forward-looking statements are

related to future, not past, events and are not guarantees of future performance. These statements are based on current

expectations and projections about future events and, by their nature, address matters that are, to different degrees, uncertain and are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties. They relate to events and depend on circumstances that may or may not occur or exist in the future, and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on them.

TIP expressly disclaims and does not assume any responsibility nor liability in connection with any inaccuracies in any of these forward-looking statements or in connection with any use by any party of such forward-looking statements.

This document is being provided solely for information and may not be reproduced or redistributed.

This presentation does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any stock or securities.

The market values reported in the presentation refer to the prices on June 25, 2021.

2

TABLE OF CONTENTS

page

INVESTMENTS OVERVIEW

4

2021 DYNAMISM

6

2021 TREND

7

PARTIAL SALE OF PRYSMIAN SHARES

8

NEW EQUITY FOR COMPANIES IN TURNAROUND

9

TIP ACQUISITION OF TIPO AND BETA

10

TIP SHARE PERFORMANCE

11

THE ITALIAN DIGITAL HUB

12

NET INTRINSIC VALUE

14

2015 - 2021 INVESTMENTS

16

DIVESTMENTS

17

RECENT YEARS RESULTS COMPARISON

19

VALUE CREATION

20

2020 PRIVATE COMPANIES UPDATE

21

ANNEX - INVESTMENTS DETAILS

22

ANNEX - A CULTURE OF SUSTAINABILITY

24

3

Tamburi Investment Partners S.p.A.

3 billion of direct investments and club deals in leading companies

1) Limited risk thanks to light

2)

Outstanding

long

term

diversification and great quality

returns for shareholders

> 20

+158,2%*

10,49 euro per share

(10 worldwide leaders)

total return T.I.P.

Net Intrinsic Value

investments in portfolio

(last 5 years)

*as at 25/6/2021

4

an independent and diversified

industrial group

Listed companies

~490 mln Euro

~95 mln Euro

~45 mln Euro

~50 mln Euro

~ 1,3 bln Euro

~ 240 mln Euro

~ 105 mln Euro

~ 95 mln Euro

~ 410 mln Euro

~80 mln Euro

(TIP+club deal)

(club deal)

(init. 105)

(club deal)

(init. 120)

(init. 95)

(club deal)

(club deal)

Private companies

~ 320 mln Euro

~40 mln Euro

~200 mln Euro

~35 mln Euro

~127 mln Euro

6 mln Euro

11 mln Euro

(club deal)

(club deal)

(club deal)

(init. debt instr.)

(TIP investment)1

StarTIP

Tamburi Investment Partners S.p.A.

~1 mln Euro

~6 mln Euro

~20 mln Euro

~18 mln Euro

~8 mln Euro

~18 mln Euro

~34 mln Euro

~1 mln Euro

(club deal)

(club deal)

(club deal)

(club deal)

(club deal)

10

Worldwide leader

3

European leader

8

Italian leader

Market value as at 25/6/2021 for listed companies and cost initial investment for private companies. 1Vianova formerly Welcome Italia

5

Questo è un estratto del contenuto originale. Per continuare a leggere, accedi al documento originale.

Disclaimer

TIP - Tamburi Investment Partners S.p.A. published this content on 28 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 June 2021 17:55:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
