    TIP   IT0003153621

TAMBURI INVESTMENT PARTNERS S.P.A.

(TIP)
  Report
Real-time Borsa Italiana  -  11:44:59 2023-05-02 am EDT
8.800 EUR   +1.73%
Tamburi Investment Partners acquires more than 46,500 treasury shares
AN
11:58aMib in the red; bloodbath for oil stocks
AN
06:00aEuropeans mixed; Eurozone inflation accelerates
AN
Tamburi Investment Partners acquires more than 46,500 treasury shares

05/02/2023 | 01:24pm EDT
(Alliance News) - Tamburi Investment Partners Spa announced Tuesday that it bought back 46,570 of its own ordinary shares between April 24 and April 28.

The shares were taken over at an average unit price of EUR8.3888, for a total consideration of EUR390,664.42.

As of today, the company holds 17.1 million treasury shares, accounting for 9.3 percent of its share capital.

Tamburi Investment Partners' stock closed Tuesday up 1.7 percent at EUR8.80 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

Financials
Sales 2023 5,00 M 5,49 M 5,49 M
Net income 2023 32,0 M 35,1 M 35,1 M
Net Debt 2023 417 M 457 M 457 M
P/E ratio 2023 45,5x
Yield 2023 1,62%
Capitalization 1 446 M 1 587 M 1 587 M
EV / Sales 2023 373x
EV / Sales 2024 331x
Nbr of Employees 13
Free-Float 45,8%
Chart TAMBURI INVESTMENT PARTNERS S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Tamburi Investment Partners S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TAMBURI INVESTMENT PARTNERS S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 8,65 €
Average target price 12,05 €
Spread / Average Target 39,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alessandra Gritti Vice Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Giovanni Tamburi Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Giuseppe Ferrero Independent Non-Executive Director
Manuela Mezzetti Independent Non-Executive Director
Daniela Anna Gym Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TAMBURI INVESTMENT PARTNERS S.P.A.18.33%1 587
BLACKROCK, INC.-6.44%99 382
UBS GROUP AG5.00%61 516
APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, INC.-0.63%36 362
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-6.44%33 254
AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL, INC.-2.82%31 589
