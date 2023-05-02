Tamburi Investment Partners acquires more than 46,500 treasury shares

(Alliance News) - Tamburi Investment Partners Spa announced Tuesday that it bought back 46,570 of its own ordinary shares between April 24 and April 28.

The shares were taken over at an average unit price of EUR8.3888, for a total consideration of EUR390,664.42.

As of today, the company holds 17.1 million treasury shares, accounting for 9.3 percent of its share capital.

Tamburi Investment Partners' stock closed Tuesday up 1.7 percent at EUR8.80 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

