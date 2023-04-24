Tamburi Investment Partners acquires more than 70,500 of its own shares

(Alliance News) - Tamburi Investment Partners Spa announced Monday that it bought back 70,501 of its own ordinary shares between April 17 and April 21.

The shares were taken over at an average price per share of EUR8.4204, for a total consideration of EUR593,649.21.

As of today, the company holds 17.1 million treasury shares, or 9.3 percent of its share capital.

TIP's stock ended Monday down 0.7 percent at EUR8.49 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.