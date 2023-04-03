Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Tamburi Investment Partners S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TIP   IT0003153621

TAMBURI INVESTMENT PARTNERS S.P.A.

(TIP)
  Report
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  11:44:59 2023-04-03 am EDT
8.380 EUR   +0.96%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Tamburi Investment Partners purchased more than 22,000 of its own shares

04/03/2023 | 01:48pm EDT
(Alliance News) - Tamburi Investment Partners Spa announced Monday that it purchased 22,048 of its own ordinary shares between March 27 and March 31.

The shares were taken over at an average price per share of EUR8.1545, for a total consideration of EUR179,789.86.

As of today, the company holds 17.3 million treasury shares, or 9.4 percent of its share capital.

TIP's stock closed Monday up 1.0 percent at EUR8.38 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

All news about TAMBURI INVESTMENT PARTNERS S.P.A.
01:48pTamburi Investment Partners purchased more than 22,000 of its own shares
AN
07:32aGequity flies; d'Amico and Softlab drop
AN
03/31Tamburi Investment Partners S P A : The documents for the Ordinary Shareholders' meeting a..
PU
03/31D'Amico bought out 10,000 shares of Tamburi
AN
03/28Tamburi Investment Partners S P A : The documents for the Ordinary Shareholders' meeting a..
PU
03/28Tamburi Investment Partners buys more than 10,800 of its own shares
AN
03/23Milan best with Inwit; European bearish
AN
03/22Green squares; markets on 25 bp Fed and BoE hike
AN
03/22Squares bearish; Nagel pushes for rate hike
AN
03/21Europeans on the rebound; banking and oil bullish on the Mib.
AN
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 5,50 M 5,98 M 5,98 M
Net income 2022 32,8 M 35,6 M 35,6 M
Net Debt 2022 442 M 480 M 480 M
P/E ratio 2022 42,6x
Yield 2022 1,41%
Capitalization 1 388 M 1 511 M 1 508 M
EV / Sales 2022 333x
EV / Sales 2023 -
Nbr of Employees 12
Free-Float 45,8%
Chart TAMBURI INVESTMENT PARTNERS S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Tamburi Investment Partners S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TAMBURI INVESTMENT PARTNERS S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 8,30 €
Average target price 11,79 €
Spread / Average Target 42,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alessandra Gritti Vice Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Giovanni Tamburi Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Giuseppe Ferrero Independent Non-Executive Director
Manuela Mezzetti Independent Non-Executive Director
Daniela Anna Gym Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TAMBURI INVESTMENT PARTNERS S.P.A.13.54%1 508
BLACKROCK, INC.-5.58%100 526
UBS GROUP AG12.12%65 688
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-0.18%36 337
AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL, INC.-1.56%32 228
STATE STREET CORPORATION-2.42%26 074
