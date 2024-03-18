(Alliance News) - Tamburi Investment Partners Spa reported Monday that it purchased 75,959 ordinary shares between March 11 and March 15.

The shares were taken over at an average unit price of EUR8.9340, for a total value of EUR678,614.52.

Thus, the company holds 19.0 million treasury shares, accounting for 10.3 percent of its share capital.

TIP's stock is in the green by 4.0 percent at EUR9.57 per share.

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

